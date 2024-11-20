In the early 2000s, having a lip-plumping gloss — like the Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper or the DuWop Lip Venom — was like carrying around liquid gold. Not only did the formulas leave the most satisfying sting on your pout, but you felt like you might look a little more like Angelina Jolie after swiping on the stuff.

Since those nostalgic years, countless lip trends have come and gone, like the matte liquid lipstick obsession (thanks to Kylie Jenner) or the more recent “gym lip” craze that catered to the minimal makeup girlies. Though now, plumping formulas are back — and better than ever before.

One drugstore brand has set a new standard, creating what may be the spiciest, most intense gloss I’ve ever tried. And it’s only $12.99. Meet Maybelline’s Lifter Plump Lip Gloss, which launched earlier this year.

It comes in eight on-trend shades, including a peachy nude and a sheer mid-tone brown with shimmer. Alongside lip-smoothing emollients, the formula is spiked with a heavy dose of chili pepper, the star ingredient that works to quickly plump up your pout and smooth out any fine lines or wrinkles. It also comes with a warning to be mindful of the “intense heat.” Read on for my honest review of the drugstore gem.

Fast Facts

Price: $12.99

$12.99 Best For: Creating the appearance of bigger, juicier lips (without the filler)

Creating the appearance of bigger, juicier lips (without the filler) Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I Love: The formula is silky-smooth and non-sticky, leaving my pout fuller and with less wrinkles

The formula is silky-smooth and non-sticky, leaving my pout fuller and with less wrinkles What I Don’t Love: The burn is almost too intense for everyday wear

First Impressions Are Everything

As a beauty writer who grew up in the lip-plumper-loving early 2000s, I’ve definitely gotten my hands on a few formulas within the category. TBH, only a few really get the job done and give me that satisfying sting.

Upon my first time applying the Lifter Plump Lip Gloss, I quickly noticed the extra-large doe foot wand (which is always a plus for me) and just how smooth, silky, and non-sticky the formula was. I was also immediately blown away by the intense burn that could be felt *seconds* after application — and how it doesn’t simmer down until you wipe it off.

Before and after using the Maybelline Lifter Plump Lip Gloss in Red Flag Olivia Rose Rushing

Perhaps my favorite thing was that within a few minutes, my lips’ natural wrinkles seemed to smooth over, proving just how powerful that chili pepper ingredient really is.

My Fave Way To Use The Gloss

While the Maybelline Lifter Plump Lip Gloss works wonders, the burn is not for the weak. To give a sense of its intensity, I liken the feeling to eating some really, really hot wings, albeit much less messy.

Even giving my husband a quick smooch had him looking at me sideways and feverishly wiping at his lips. I like kissing my husband too much to wear this gloss every day, though I’ve found a genius hack to get the intense plumping effects without the long-lasting burn.

After I’ve laid down my foundation, I love applying the product on bare lips as the ultimate lip prep step. Once I’ve filled in my brows, applied my mascara, and “blonzed” my complexion, I wipe away the gloss to reveal a plumped-up, wrinkle-free pout that’s a perfect canvas for my lip combo of the day. In my experience, my lips stay that way for hours on end, making it absolutely worth the purchase. Though, hey, you might be strong enough to withstand the heat on the regular.