For a while, it seemed as if everyone and their mother went out and got lip filler, aka the cosmetic treatment that involves getting hyaluronic acid injected into your lips for a fuller-looking pout. Currently, however, the beauty world is experiencing a shift: “Naturally” plump lips are having a major moment as consumers seek topical ways to achieve that fuller look by treating their lips as an extension of the skin. And this is done via lip plumping gloss treatments, a product category that’s quickly taking over the beauty shelves.

According to data from trend-aggregation platform Spate, searches for lip filler dissolver have skyrocketed while those for injectable filler dwindle. At the same time, there are 43.2 thousand searches for “lip plumping gloss” in the U.S. each month — a number that’s increased by nearly 200% in the past year. What’s more, Spate found that consumers are repeatedly expressing interest in glosses that hydrate and deliver a clear yet lustrous finish, ultimately allowing beauty enthusiasts to achieve a natural-looking yet elevated aesthetic without any needles.

“Beauty lovers have realized that you don’t need to go under or get an injectable to achieve a pouty or fuller lip,” Deney Adam, celebrity makeup artist and Ulta Beauty pro team member, tells Bustle, noting that the industry is moving in a more “natural” looking direction — one that specifically highlights the lips. “Fuller lips are trending because people are interested in focusing on more sensuality and youthfulness after a stressful few years that have aged us all,” adds Dr. Lara Devgan, M.D., M.P.D., board-certified plastic surgeon and founder and CEO of Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty (whose very own lip plumper went viral). “Those who aren't ready for lip augmentation with filler or surgical lip lift have turned to lip plumping glosses to achieve a bit of that look in a lower commitment manner.”

What started the lip boom, exactly? Read on for everything you need to know about the trend.

What Prompted The Lip Plump Boom?

Certain lip-protecting products — like the moisture-infusing Clinique Black Honey and the ultra-hydrating Dior Lip Glow Oil — have surged in popularity over the past year, demonstrating that shoppers are looking for products that do more than add color or shine to their pout. And, according to Lauren Otsuki and Vimla Black-Gupta, co-founders of skin care brand Ourself, the lip health movement is just getting started. Their prediction? “Lips are the new face,” Otsuki and Black-Gupta tell Bustle. “Consumers are increasingly interested in new alternatives to take care of them.”

As for what inspired this generation’s obsession with lips in the first place? Experts attribute the trend to social media, of course, as well as what surgeons have coined “Zoom doom:” the lockdown-prompted phenomenon during which you notice every tiny flaw on your face via your computer camera (which, according to Standford research, primarily affects women).

“I think a lot of what we see has come from just having more face time with social media,” Lori Taylor Davis, Smashbox Global lead pro artist, tells Bustle. “There has been a lot of attention focused on lips [online], and dissecting one’s features became a pastime during the lockdown.” But now, Davis says the ways in which people are going about achieving this look are evolving. “People are segueing from the doctor’s chair to the cosmetics industry with the discovery of more natural formulas to achieve a plumper pout,” she continues. All you need is a hard-working lip gloss.

How Does Lip Plumping Gloss Work?

Traditionally, lip plumping products contain stimulating ingredients like chili, cinnamon, peppermint, menthol, bee venom, and collagen, according to Adam. “Lip plumpers enhance blood flow to the lip area, prompted by the irritation with these ingredients,” he says, adding that, for this reason, long-term use of standard lip plumpers can be damaging. “I would advise to use lip plumper only on special occasions, on and off, or to use a lip liner to overdraw your lips as an alternative.”

The new generation of lip plumpers, however, are more gentle on the skin, and clinical skin care brands are coming out with their own nourishing formulas. Devgan’s Platinum Lip Plump, for example, uses mixed molecular weight hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacin to “plump” the lips via moisture, while Ourself’s Lip Filler also delivers different sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules to the deepest layers of the lips to achieve a fuller aesthetic. As a result, both of these products are deemed safe for daily use.

In the makeup world, brands like Milk Makeup, caliray, and Annie Lawless have come out with plumping treatments that also offer pigment — and are turning to formulas that don’t sensitize the lips. “When most people think of lip plumper, you probably think of formulas that leave your lips red, burning, and raw,” Sara Wren, director of artistry at Milk Makeup, tells Bustle, nodding to Milk’s gloss that uses Sichuan pepper, jojoba seed oil, and sunflower seed wax, which keep skin hydrated.

How To Prep Your Lips For Plumper

While most experts assert there is no prep required for using a lip plumping gloss, there are ways you can make the most of the treatment. For example, both Wren and Adam recommend exfoliating the lips before applying lip plumper, while Devgan suggests applying it to clean and dry lips.

There are more practical guidelines, too: Adam suggests doing allergy patch tests before applying any product to your mouth, especially if you’re prone to skin sensitivity. If you have active open sores or injuries on the lips, Devgan recommends avoiding lip plumpers so as to avoid any further irritation. Lastly, she warns: Avoid kissing your friends — and any babies. You may want your lips plump, but babies’ cheeks are fine as is. Keep scrolling to shop the new wave of good-for-your-skin lip plumpers, below.

Shop Lip Plumping Gloss

For Luminous Lips

One of Adam’s favorite plumping glosses? Fenty’s lip luminizer and plumper, which is formulated with vitamin E and shea butter to lock in moisture and condition your pout as it delivers gorgeous shine.

For All-Day Wear

Beloved on TikTok, the Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Lip Plumper uses a trio of hydrating ingredients to give you a fuller, plumped-up effect. You can also buy it with or without SPF 30, so it’s ideal for both day and nighttime use.

For The Y2K Aesthetic

If you love the Y2K-era lip gloss look, this one’s for you: Infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this moisturizing lip treatment is lustrous and perfectly glossy without added stickiness.

For Maximum Moisture

Ourself’s Lip Filler treatment contains a patent-pending multiphasic vesicle delivery system, which delivers different sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules to the deepest layers of the lips. Translation? You’ll wind up with substantially more hydrated, fuller-looking lips.

For A Gleaming Gloss

Another TikTok favorite and one of Adam’s go-tos (and according to Spate, one of the most searched) is Grande’s lip plumping gloss, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B3 to visibly improve hydration and promote a plumper looking pout.

For A Peptide-Infused Pout

Formulated with a lip-plumping peptide complex, mango, koka, and shea butters, Marie Hunter’s multi-dimensional lip gloss infuses your lips with moisture, and its antioxidant-rich formula keeps your pout protected from free radical damage.

For Sensitive Skin

Milk’s Electric Glossy Lip Plumper is formulated with Sichuan pepper, which adds an electric-yet-not-uncomfortable tingling sensation and subtle flavor, along with vegan collagen and a hydrating complex to moisturize and soften your skin — and it comes in five gorgeous shades.

For A Lip Balm-Plumper Hybrid

This tube from caliray is basically a velvety, uber-hydrating lip balm and plumping treatment in one. It uses peptides, avocado oil, prickly pear extract, and green coffee seed extract, all of which give you a full, healthy set of lips — and a pop of pigment to boot.

For A Baby-Soft Pout

If you love a liquid lip, this is the plumper for you. Makeup founder Annie Lawless has created a line of volumizing and line-smoothing glosses that have a luxe, satin finish thanks to moisturizing hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, and shea butter. The color payoff is just the cherry on top.