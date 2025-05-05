Celebrity Beauty

The Most Stunning Beauty Looks At The 2025 Met Gala

The stars came out to play.

by Daisy Maldonado
The best hair and makeup looks from the 2025 Met Gala.
Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor

The Met Gala 2025 is officially underway. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises to deliver total sartorial joy, so one would expect nothing less in the glam department.

Hair and makeup go hand-in-hand at fashion’s biggest night. As the red carpet kicks off with a bang, stars are pulling out all the stops.

More to come…

1Sadie Sink’s Romantic Updo

Getty Images

Sadie Sink brought all the romance and softness to the blue carpet this year. With a messy-style bun, she looked nothing short of radiant.