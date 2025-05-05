Celebrity Beauty
The Most Stunning Beauty Looks At The 2025 Met Gala
The stars came out to play.
Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor
The Met Gala 2025 is officially underway. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises to deliver total sartorial joy, so one would expect nothing less in the glam department.
Hair and makeup go hand-in-hand at fashion’s biggest night. As the red carpet kicks off with a bang, stars are pulling out all the stops.
More to come…
1Sadie Sink’s Romantic Updo
Sadie Sink brought all the romance and softness to the blue carpet this year. With a messy-style bun, she looked nothing short of radiant.