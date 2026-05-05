At the 2026 Met Gala, the theme — “Fashion Is Art” — was taken seriously. On the red carpet, an arresting array of interpretations emerged as A-listers showed up in painterly gowns, metallic breastplates, and ornate headpieces (some of which doubled as face coverings).

The hair and makeup moments were just as stunning — but the artful beauty also extended to the stars’ fingertips. On the evening of May 4, the manicures that graced the famed museum steps were just as statement-making as the fashion. Take, for instance, Naomi Watts’ 3D floral nails, a design nail artist Iram Shelton spent five hours meticulously crafting the day before the event, or Emma Chamberlain’s art deco mani that mirrored her hand-painted gown.

Other celebs took the theme more literally, with fingertips dipped in paint (see: Ashley Graham and Tessa Thompson). And, of course, it wouldn’t be fashion’s biggest night if there weren’t dramatically long stiletto nails decked out in everything from rhinestones to feathers.

Ahead, a look at all the best nail art from the 2026 Met Gala — proof that a great manicure can be just as impactful as the rest of your glam.

1 Chase Infiniti’s Moonstone Chrome Instagram/@painted_lolly For a manicure that complemented rather than competed with her dress, nail artist Mel Shengaris created a custom iridescent shade using Manucurist polish. The result? A soft, moonstone effect.

2 Naomi Watts’ Floral Nails Instagram/@iramshelton Iram Shelton is the mastermind behind Watts’ Met Gala manicure — a meticulously detailed floral design that mirrored the blooms of her Dior gown.

3 Naomi Osaka’s Crimson Tips Juan Avlear for DND Gel Naomi Osaka took the red nail theory to new heights with crimson stiletto tips. Nail artist Juan Alvear used DND 9D Cateye Glassball in Feisty Paws for the cat-eye finish.

4 Hunter Schafer’s Watercolor Nails Emi Kudo for DND Gel Continuing Hunter Schafer’s Gustav Klimt reference, Emi Kudo used multiple polishes from DND Gel to create an impressionist-inspired, watercolor finish.

5 Hoyeon Jung’s 3D Accents Yoko Sakakura for DND Gel To complement her black Louis Vuitton dress, Hoyeon Jung opted for nude tips accented with black 3D florals, crafted by Yoko Sakakura using DND Gel.

6 Gabrielle Union’s Soft French Tips Thuy Nguyen for DND Gel Gabrielle Union wore a reimagined French tip in “soft girl” neutrals. Nail artist Thuy Nguyen used DND Gel’s Peach Cream shade for a subtle pop of color.

7 Lisa’s Iced-Out Nails Juan Alvear for Kiss Nails Inspired by Blvgari jewelry freezing over, nail artist Juan Alvear created an iced-out manicure for Lisa using Kiss Glam’s collection in “Day n Night.”

8 Rihanna’s Metal Mani Instagram/@kimkimnails Rihanna fully embraced her metallic theme with a molten manicure. Kim Truong used various nail shapes and metallic finishes — including OPI Press/Ons in Liquid Metal — for a high-shine, sculptural design.

9 Emma Chamberlain Painted Tips Instagram/@tombachik Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik envisioned Chamberlain’s nails as a continuum of her dress. After prepping with Tweezerman tools, he created custom, paint-like brushstrokes using Apres Gel colors.

10 Ashley Graham’s Metallic Fingertips Getty Images/Theo Wargo / Staff Ashley Graham’s chrome silver manicure extended beyond her nails, covering her fingertips in metallics that shimmered under the lights.

11 Tyla’s Feather Mani Coca Michelle for OPI Bringing her peacock-feathered look full circle, Tyla carried the motif into her manicure. Coca Michelle used OPI Gel Colors and hand-carved hard gel to craft a teal, white, and pink feathered design.