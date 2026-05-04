Between toting the industry’s It totes and accessorizing at awards shows, men are having the absolute best time with fashion right now. And that’s never been truer than at the 2026 Met Gala, where the Internet’s fave boyfriends and daddies all enthusiastically embraced the “Fashion Is Art” theme.

On the first Monday of May, aka fashion’s biggest night, style savants are usually glued to their screens to see dramatic works of art that belong in a museum, with Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rihanna just a few of the names they typically care about. The men — and I apologize for my previous oversight — often go less noticed, save for standout moments from the likes of Bad Bunny, Jonathan Bailey, and Harry Styles. It’s understandable; after all, it’s tough to zhuzh up a suit. After tonight’s showing, however, I’ll never underestimate the guys ever again.

This year, the men stepped it up several notches and leveled the playing field. Some attendees brought the whimsy. Ben Platt, for example, wore a pastel custom Tanner Fletcher suit hand-painted with imagery inspired by Georges Seurat’s A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Then there was Colman Domingo, who practically sampled all the colors of the rainbow in a woven top.

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SOMBR, meanwhile, packed on the drama in a silver fringe cape, Damson Idris rocked TikTok’s “Unexpected Red Theory,” and Patrick Schwarzenegger played with proportions and paired a cropped leather jacket I wan t need in my closet. And Rami Malek’s animal-free fur scarf from Saint Laurent? In the words of Sabrina Carpenter: Please please please.

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Other moments that left everyone gagged — at least in my group chats — were when the Internet BFs leaned into the art of the reveal, likely learned from the Lady Gaga School of Met Gala Entrances. (Remember her four-part entrance in 2019?)

For instance, for his Met Gala debut, Connor Storrie walked up the museum steps in a black tux, slightly revealing a polka-dot top before making a major moment out of taking it off, revealing a sleeveless Saint Laurent halter blouse with a floor-length train. He served drama, he served biceps — what more could audiences thirst for?

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His Heated Rivalry co-star Hudson Williams also turned up the heat for his first Met ball in a pastel blue matador-inspired look with intricate black embroidery and train. Even his eye makeup — inspired by Black Swan — was fun and severe, giving beauty girlies a look to recreate.

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The boys just want to have fun, and I’m so here for it.