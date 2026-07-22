There was a time when you could pretty accurately guess someone’s age by how they parted their hair. Gen Z went straight down the center, while millennials stayed loyal to the side swoops they’d been wearing since the skinny jean era. But within the past year or so, the generational hair divide has started meeting somewhere in the middle — literally.

Rather than choosing sides, people are splitting the difference with a part that sits just slightly off-center. Dubbed a “micro” side part, a “mid-side” part, and — perhaps most fittingly — a “smiddle” part on TikTok, it’s enough of a shift to add some lift and break up the symmetry without veering into cheugy territory. Best of all, it works with whatever style you’ve already got going on — curls, braids, blowouts, bobs, and more.

Ahead, 11 ways to wear a “smiddle” part, the Gen Z-approved take on side parts.

The “Micro” Side Part Is Here

Side parts have been creeping back into the beauty conversation for a while now, alongside other millennial trends like mint green nails and matte lipstick — but this comeback comes with a caveat. Instead of sweeping all your hair dramatically to one side, the latest version moves your part just an inch or two off center. As one TikTok user put it, the smiddle part is basically “microdosing a side part” — you get all the face-framing benefits without the combover.

The key is the placement. Shift your middle part just enough that it lines up with the arch of one eyebrow. Any farther, and you're venturing into true side-part territory. From there, the line can be as precise or messy as you want: draw it straight back with a comb for a cleaner finish or use your fingers to make it look a little zig-zagged and undone.

The difference is only about an inch or two, but apparently, that’s enough to make your entire hairstyle feel different. “I got a micro side part and I swear to god it saved my entire face card,” one TikTok user said, while another called the look “early ’00s model off-duty vibes.” Gen Z it it girls like Kylie Jenner and Zendaya have already embraced the look, proving it’s one of the easiest ways to refresh your hair without committing to a cut or color.

How To Style A Micro Side Part

1. Bombshell Curls

If you’re going big with the curls, you might as well add a little volume up top. Kylie Jenner pairs her bombshell blowout with an off-center part for even more lift at the crown.

2. Swooped Updos

Looking for a quick updo? Toss your hair into a claw clip or French twist, then leave out the front section and clip it to the side á la Off Campus star Mika Abdalla.

3. Waterfall Waves

Nothing says ’90s supermodel quite like a bouncy blowout and a micro side part. Take a cue from Addison Rae and wear it with long, cascading waves for the full effect.

4. Fluffy Finishes

For an airy finish, skip the comb altogether and use your fingers to create a messy smiddle part. As Joey King proves, it works especially well with soft, fluffy textures.

5. Slicked Bixies

Getty / Marc Piasecki / Contributor

If you’ve got a cropped cut, a slightly off-center part is an easy way to play up the shape. Follow Zendaya’s lead and slick it down with a swooped bang and kiss curls for a more sculpted take on the trend.

6. Loose Ponies

Getty / Ilya S. Savenok / Stringer

Keep it simple with a loose pony and a few pulled-out sideburns to frame your face à la Tate McRae. The off-center part makes the day-two style look a little more intentional.

7. Tousled Textures

Emily Ratajkowski makes the case for barely moving your part at all. Paired with tousled waves, hers looks like it naturally fell to the side instead of being overly styled.

8. Voluminous Curls

A micro side part gives Tyla's natural curls extra lift and creates an intentionally asymmetrical shape without taking the part too far to one side.

9. Side Fringes

A full set of bangs can always benefit from a tiny shift to the side. Suki Waterhouse’s subtle swoop opens up her shaggy fringe, making it feel even more lived-in.

10. Half-Up Hair

For a flirty half-up hairdo, pull the top section back and leave a few longer pieces around your face á la Devon Lee Carlson. The smiddle part lets the hair naturally fall over the eyes for a kind of come-hither finish that’s perfect for date night.

11. Curtain Bangs

Smiddle parts and curtain bangs are a match made in heaven. The off-center placement gives Cazzie David’s fringe a little extra swoop.