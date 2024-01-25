The Kardashians and Jenners are officially over “quiet luxury.” In fact, they’ve pivoted to a new micro trend entirely: the “mob wife” aesthetic. Since Kendall started rocking indulgent fur coats, AKA the “old money” status symbol, the rest of her clan have taken to the style. Kylie wore the look at Paris Couture Week and Kourtney rocked it while shopping at Target.

Most recently, another Kardashian sibling followed suit and made it her own with an unexpected twist. On Wednesday, Khloé leaned into the Sopranos-coded style — and paired it with a bikini, to boot.

Khloé’s “Mob Wife” Look

The Good American founder posed in front of a snowy landscape wearing a gray and white (faux) fur coat that was fully aligned with TikTok’s luxe aesthetic. She completed the look with a fuzzy hat and, in lieu of real clothes, a slinky bikini. “Mob wife vibes,” she wrote in the caption.

Kardashian’s two-piece was just as anti-“stealth wealth” as her fur coat. Her Gucci set was blanketed in the brand’s iconic Ophidia print, giving the already-extravagant ensemble an extra dose of opulence.

Her Gucci Bikini Costs How Much?!

Another “loud” aspect of her bikini? Its price tag. Kardashian’s two-piece set retails for $820, putting it squarely in the category of “ostentatious luxury.”

The drama of it all.