Blondes may have more fun, but brunettes are making a pretty compelling case for going darker this fall. Enter: “mocha melt” brunette, a cozy blend of chocolate and espresso tones that’s serving up serious dimension without sacrificing the richness of a deep brown. The shade has recently been spotted on everyone from Hailey Bieber and Shailene Woodley to Kendall Jenner — and it's a particularly appealing way to transition out of summer's lighter hues.

“It’s an approachable way to go deeper after summer, especially if you already have lighter pieces that can be softened,” says celebrity colorist Matt Rez, who did Bieber’s recent hair transformation. “It’s polished but relaxed — think rich color, soft contrast, and a glossy finish.”

According to Pinterest’s 2026 Beauty Trend Report, searches for “mocha balayage” — a technique often used to achieve the look — are up a whopping 949%. Clearly, there’s something to be said for going darker this season without giving up every last bit of brightness.

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about mocha melt brunette, including how to find your perfect shade.

What Is “Mocha Melt” Brunette?

A deep brunette may seem like an unlikely candidate for a dimensional hair color, but mocha melt is proof that going darker doesn't mean going flat. “It blends a rich brown base with soft mocha, beige brown, and caramel tones,” Rez says. Depending on your preference, you can go warmer or cooler with the undertones (more on that later), but “a seamless transition between deeper and lighter shades is the focus.”

Essentially, you shouldn’t be able to pinpoint stripes of color; they should melt into one another. To get that effect, Rez says he creates soft dimension with finely placed highlights or balayage, while preserving enough depth so the result still feels brunette.

Beyond the color, a high-shine finish is also key. “Shine helps show off all those different tones as the hair moves and catches the light,” Rez explains. “It gives the brunette that rich, polished finish.”

Customizing The Color

As a general starting point, Rez recommends asking for “a rich brunette with soft, blended dimension, a natural-looking root, and subtle brightness through the lengths and around the face.”

From there, you can play around with the exact shades that work best for you. If you have warmer undertones, for example, Rez recommends golden-brown or caramel ribbons. Those with a cooler complexion, on the other hand, might be better suited for neutral beige-brown accents — though “you want to keep enough warmth so the result doesn’t look flat,” he adds.

Skin tone is just one consideration, Rez says. Your eye color and natural hair color can also help determine the right balance of depth and dimension. If you’re already a brunette, he suggests adding lighter pieces “selectively” instead of changing the overall color. Already have highlights? Your colorist may be able to work with what's already there, using a gloss or lowlights to soften them. Blondes making the switch, meanwhile, might need an extra step to restore warmth before depositing the darker color.

Whatever your starting point, be sure to bring a few reference photos. “Explain whether you’re drawn to the depth, warmth, or placement of the lighter pieces, so your colorist can tailor the look to you,” says Rez.

How To Maintain Mocha Melt Hair

Since this color is meant to look soft and lived-in, the upkeep is just as low-key. “It’s relatively low-maintenance when the base stays close to your natural color and the lighter pieces are well-blended,” says Rez. “That makes the grow-out more forgiving.”

Getty / Swan Gallet / Contributor

If you're going significantly darker than your natural color or covering grays, you'll need more regular root touch-ups. Otherwise, you can space out your highlighting appointments, using glosses in between to refresh the color and shine. Your colorist can tailor the gloss to your needs, whether that means toning down unwanted warmth or refreshing caramel tones.

Getty / Dave Benett / Contributor

Outside the salon, it’s mostly about keeping your hair healthy and shiny. Start with a color-safe shampoo and conditioner, use heat protection when styling, and avoid using more heat than necessary.

As a finishing touch, Rez recommends using an oil or serum, like Paul Mitchell’s Super Skinny Serum, through the mid-lengths and ends “to help smooth the hair and add shine,” he says. “Keep the application light so you preserve movement and don’t weigh the hair down.”