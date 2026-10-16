Getting the perfect blowout takes time. Losing it, on the other hand, takes about 30 minutes — sometimes less, if it’s a particularly windy day and your hair can’t seem to hold a curl in the first place.

Of course, you could always douse your whole head in hairspray. Then again, who wants a crunchy blowout? Enter: hair sandwiching, the TikTok-viral hack that combines the extra hold of hairspray with the soft, touchable finish of hair oil.

In the original video, which now has 686K views, creator @anjali.gohil mixes the two products in her hands before scrunching them into her hair. “I never like to put hairspray in my hair because I feel like it goes crispy and, if anything, just weighs my hair down,” she says. “But doing it this way gives your hair such a lightweight hold.”

Don’t just take her word for it — plenty of people in the comments have tried the hack themselves with equally impressive results. “NOTHING holds my hair, and I’ve tried basically every technique. I tried this last night, and when I woke up, my hair looked and felt super good,” one user wrote. Another reported: “My blowout lasted me over 2 days and then I restyled it, but the day 2 hair was GORGEOUS.”

Intrigued? Keep scrolling for everything to know about the hair sandwiching technique, including how to try it yourself.

What Is “Hair Sandwiching”?

It might sound counterintuitive to mix hairspray and hair oil, but that’s the secret sauce behind hair sandwiching. The goal is to combine hairspray’s staying power with oil’s smoothing, shine-boosting benefits for a style that holds without feeling stiff. The idea is that mixing the two before applying them gives you the hold of hairspray without the stiff, dry finish. At least, that's the theory — and TikTokers seem pretty into it.

Best of all, it only adds a few seconds to your styling routine — and you can tweak the ratio to suit your hair type. If you have fine strands, start with a small amount of oil to avoid weighing them down. Thicker hair may be able to handle a little more, particularly through the ends.

How To Try The Trend

You probably already own everything you need to try the hack: a hairspray and hair oil that work well for your hair type. Start by adding however much oil you’d normally use to your palm before spraying a little hairspray directly on top.

Next, rub your palms together to mix the products and scrunch the mixture into your hair, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends. Use it as a finishing step after styling — or, if you’re a fan of heatless curls, try it before wrapping your hair up for the night. “Just make sure to do it long before going to sleep so it’s dry when you wake up,” one TikTok user suggests.

And voilà: a little extra insurance against your blowout falling flat before lunch.