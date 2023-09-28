Hard seltzer brand White Claw has quickly become a beloved staple for pool parties and Game Days (and even a spicy Halloween costume, because why not). Now the bubbly brand has stepped into the beauty world, collaborating with a nail polish line to create a collection of colors that match White Claw’s signature flavors.

Meet the Nails.INC x White Claw collection, which features four nail polish shades in vibrant, recognizable colors, cute nail stickers with the brand’s logo, and a nifty “Claw Saver” keychain that allows you to pop open an ice cold can without ruining your freshly painted nails.

Inspired by their four classic flavors — Blackberry, Black Cherry, Mango, and Natural Lime — each pigmented nail polish shade perfectly matches the coinciding color swatched on the can. So if you yourself happen to have a go-to flavor you always reach for, you may want to consider painting your tips the same hue ahead of your next big gathering...

Nails.INC

Officially available to shop on both Nails.INC and Amazon as of Sept. 26, the Claw Saver Set allows you to channel each iconic flavor for $23. Feel like playing favorites? You can snag a single nail polish for $5.