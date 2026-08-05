For someone who tests beauty products for a living, my skin care routine is surprisingly boring. Basically, I’ve been using the same cleanser and moisturizer since college. Whenever I try to switch things up, an inevitable breakout sends me crawling back to my trusty two-step routine.

Lately, though, my forehead has developed a few stubborn dry patches that I can’t help but notice under my makeup. Ahead of a weekend at Lollapalooza — and a two-hour flight that was bound to dehydrate my skin — I had a decision to make: put up with crusty foundation all weekend or break my minimalist skin care rules and hope for the best.

You can probably guess which one I went with. Still, if I was going to try a new product, there were a few non-negotiables. I wanted something lightweight enough to disappear into my skin, hydrating enough to tackle texture, and reliable enough to layer nicely with sunscreen and makeup.

That's what led me to Neutrogena's new Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum, a milky formula with hyaluronic acid designed to instantly smooth your skin while supporting a healthier skin barrier over time. I figured five days of flights, SPF, sweat, and makeup would tell me everything I needed to know. Keep reading for my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $24.99

$24.99 Best for: Lightweight hydration.

Lightweight hydration. Rating: 4.85/5

4.85/5 What I like: It absorbs in seconds, layers beautifully under makeup, and leaves my skin looking plumper and smoother without feeling heavy.

It absorbs in seconds, layers beautifully under makeup, and leaves my skin looking plumper and smoother without feeling heavy. What I don’t like: The added fragrance.

The Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum

Like everything else in Neutrogena’s cult-favorite Hydro Boost line, the star ingredient in the new Rejuvenating Serum is hyaluronic acid (HA) — a naturally occurring molecule in the skin that attracts and holds onto water. Rather than relying on just one form of HA, the serum contains multiple molecular weights to deliver hydration at different layers of skin, leaving it looking plumper and smoother.

Paired with beta-glucan — which helps lock in moisture, support the skin barrier, and soothe irritation — the formula is designed to defend against the natural breakdown of hyaluronic acid that occurs as you age.

The serum is lightweight but meant to deliver long-lasting hydration without any stickiness. It’s also designed to layer seamlessly under primer, sunscreen, and makeup without pilling. Simply apply a dime-sized amount from the dropper bottle after cleansing, morning and night, before following with a moisturizer.

My Review

My skin before using the Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum. After using the Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum twice daily for five days. 1 / 2

After swiping on the serum, I was immediately impressed by how weightless it felt. Despite delivering plenty of hydration to the dry patches on my forehead, it never felt too heavy for the oilier areas around my nose and cheeks. I wouldn't say it gave me an ultra-reflective, glass-skin finish — but I was actually glad it didn't. Instead, it absorbed within seconds, leaving behind a soft glow and a plumper-looking complexion, as if my dehydration lines had been filled in.

Just as importantly, it passed the makeup test with flying colors. Throughout the week, I wore it beneath different combinations of sunscreen, primer, and foundation, and no matter what product I topped it with, it never pilled. In fact, my makeup looked smoother and held onto hydration longer, especially around the dry patches between my brows that usually give me trouble after setting powder.

The Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum under makeup.

By day five, I was bracing myself for the inevitable breakout that usually follows any skin care experiment. Thankfully, my face actually looked calmer, the redness around my forehead and cheeks was noticeably less pronounced, and my skin was less reactive overall. And despite the added fragrance — which smells good, but I still think is unnecessary — it didn’t irritate my acne-prone skin.

While getting ready each morning, I also found myself pairing it with Neutrogena's new Hydro Boost Hydrogel Eye Patches. These helped depuff my under-eyes, especially after storing them in my hotel mini-fridge overnight, while the serum handled everything else. Together, they made my skin look like I’d actually slept eight hours instead of sprinting between stages all weekend.

The Verdict

The biggest compliment I can give the Hydro Boost Rejuvenating Serum is that it's earned a permanent place in my routine — something very few skin care products have managed to do. While I initially picked it up as pre-flight insurance, I don’t see myself going back to my old ways.

Part of that comes down to how effortless it is to use. Because it absorbs so quickly and layers so well underneath my moisturizer and makeup, it never felt like it added any extra effort to my mornings. Instead, it made everything that came after it look a little better. If you have combination, acne-prone skin — like me — and usually avoid hydrating serums because you’re worried they’ll feel heavy or clog your pores, this one is well worth trying.