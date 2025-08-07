Copenhagen might not be one of the core four cities that host during fashion month, but that doesn’t mean it should be dismissed. After all, there’s something innately cool about Scandi girls. They’re known for their functional and comfortable yet chic fashion sense, as well as their proclivity for vibrant colors. To describe their style in a word: effortless.

On Aug. 4, Copenhagen Fashion Week kicked off in Denmark’s capital, and has been churning out swoon-worthy looks every day since — courtesy of designers like OpéraSport, Bonnetje, Rolf Ekroth, and many more. Alongside the fashion trends, of course, are the corresponding beauty moments that one would be remiss to ignore.

This season, the runways have showcased some noteworthy looks. While they’re certainly not as avant-garde as ones from July’s Paris Couture shows, the makeup and hairstyles so far have been stunning, cool, and — most importantly — indicative of next season’s hottest trends.

Ahead, a visual feast of Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026’s most standout beauty moments.

1. Toasted Glow

Avid scrollers already know about the “toasty makeup” trend that’s currently going viral. Based on the ultra-bronzed, glowy complexions at the CMMN SWDN show, it’s here to stay for a while — so if you don’t already have a bronzer or brown tones in your makeup bag, it’s time to invest in some.

2. Deep Side Parts

Finally, a win for millennials: Side parts are (still) making their way back in style. At Marimekko’s presentation, models rocked side parts that were so deep, they would make Gen Zers shake with fear.

3. Fluffy Waves

Between spring’s “Ariel waves” trend and today’s cloud curls, volume has never been hotter. And the fluffy, flowy waves spotted at Munthe are further proof that it’s time to embrace hair’s natural texture. The bigger, the better.

4. Smoky Eyes

The makeup look at Herskind’s show just co-signed the messy, “undone” beauty movement. The models wore bold layers of black eyeliner and smoky shadow for a party girl beat that leans grunge.

5. Dolphin Skin

Blurred, softly diffused complexions are having a moment — but Gestuz’s fashion show nixed that aesthetic entirely, opting for a full-throttle, almost-wet-looking glow instead. Their take? Dolphin skin is in.

6. Bouffant Bob

No one is out here trying to deny that bobs are a reigning trend. The Euro variation may have dominated this summer, but IAMISIGO’s runway paraded a more ’60s-era bouffant variety. With dramatically curled-out ends, the hair gave a subtle nod to Cindy Lou Who.

7. Martha Washington Hair

Sorry, but there’s no other way to describe the hairstyle models wore at the Henrik Vibskov show. All the elements were there: flowing lengths in the back and a half-tossed-behind-the-head top section that hangs down the forehead. It’s giving, “Let’s play together in the pool,” but make it chic.