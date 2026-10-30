October might just be the perfect month. It’s not too hot, not too cold (all you need is a light jacket), the foliage is pretty enough to make an eyeshadow palette jealous, and you can finally wear your emotional support blazer again. And making this already picturesque month even better? The best beauty launches hitting shelves are just as good as the scenery.

Haus Labs, for one, introduced a liquid bronzer that delivers a summer glow in a tube. Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang, M.D., also ventured into cosmetics with a line designed to deliver color and coverage to post-treatment skin. And for smoky-eye season, Anastasia Beverly Hills dropped a neutral eyeshadow palette that serves as an all-in-one toolkit.

As you transition your perfume wardrobe for fall, you'll appreciate this month's new releases — like Merit’s New Wave L’Extrait de Parfum, a spicy aroma that takes the floral fragrance category into a decidedly moodier realm. Korean brand Elorea, meanwhile, debuted a honeyed fragrance that's equal parts warm and sweet. And Joonbyrd entered the category with its own take on functional fragrance.

Keep scrolling to shop October 2026’s best beauty launches, as curated by Bustle’s beauty team.

1 The Intimate Scent Quiet Trace Eau De Parfum Elorea $260 See On Elorea “I recently learned that wearing perfume to the office is a faux pas, and ever since, I’ve been on the hunt for one I can get away with. Elorea’s Quiet Trace is my pick. As the name implies, it stays close to the skin rather than announcing itself to the entire room. The combination of honey and floral notes reminds me of Phlur’s Honey Moon — but if you found that one a little too sweet, this might be more your speed. At first spritz, you get the soapiness of gardenia before it settles into something warmer and muskier. I’m happily wearing it on weekends, too.” – Emma Stout, beauty writer

2 The Bronzer Haus Labs Sun Dipped Hydrating Bronzing Veil Sephora $32 See On Sephora “I’m convinced that I look better with a tan, but until I can go on a beach vacation, this Haus Labs liquid bronzer will do the trick. It’s sheer enough that I don’t have to worry about going overboard, but still delivers enough pigment to add some much-needed color back to my complexion. Even better, it leaves behind a hydrated finish — courtesy of its 70% skin care ingredients — that makes everything look much more believable. Call me a catfish, but I’ll be faking my summer glow until further notice.” – ES

3 The Body Cream Bounce Back 0.1% Retinol Firming Body Cream Dewsy $35.99 See On Dewsy “Dewsy has always been about high-quality body care, and its latest retinol-infused cream is giving my skin a serious upgrade. The formula is powered by 0.1% retinol, copper peptides, and ceramides — a combination that hydrates, smooths, and brightens. I’ve been using it after showering for the past few weeks, and my skin looks noticeably brighter, feels more hydrated, and is smoother to the touch. Even my husband has commented on the difference. And that’s when you know it’s good — that man notices nothing.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

4 The High-Tech Face Mask 6D Laser & EMS Anti-Aging Therapy Mask Jovs $1,299 $859 $859 See On Jovs “With all the red light therapy masks hitting the market, it takes a lot to make one stand out — but JOVS’ latest makes a compelling case for the splurge. Unlike traditional LED masks, it combines laser light therapy with a 10-electrode EMS system designed to stimulate facial muscles, essentially bringing two treatments together in one. Its multi-wavelength light technology and customizable settings let you tailor each session, whether you’re looking to boost radiance, support collagen, or target the appearance of sagging and loss of definition. I love how comfortably snug the mask feels, and the attached remote makes it easy to switch between treatment modes and seven EMS intensity levels. After my first week of use, my skin looked and felt more refreshed, and after a month, I noticed it looked slightly firmer, too. It's definitely a luxury purchase, but for anyone looking to level up their at-home skin care routine, this offers more than your average light therapy mask.” — SA

5 The Lip Liner Kit Makeup By Mario Mini Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil Trio Gift Set Sephora $30 See On Sephora “I will tell people until I’m blue in the face that they need to try Makeup By Mario’s lip pencils, so naturally, I couldn’t get my hands on the new Lip Trip Gift Set fast enough. Featuring minis of three bestselling shades — Toasty, Smokey Pink, and Travis — the full-coverage matte pencils create the perfect lip base, while the brand’s lip-lock technology helps keep your look in place through every holiday party, cocktail hour, and festive gathering to come.” — SA

6 The Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills Genesis Rich Pigment Neutral Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $56 See On Sephora “I may have found my dream fall eyeshadow palette, and I haven’t been able to put it down since it landed on my vanity. With 12 shades spanning taupe, brown, and mauve, plus a mix of velvety mattes and light-catching shimmers, there's something for every mood. The formulas blend effortlessly, making it easy to create everything from a soft, lived-in wash of color to the smokiest, most sultry eye look.” — SA

7 The Woody Floral Scent Arabian Mate Extrait de Parfum Mind Games $475 See On Mind Games “If you love a dark, moody fragrance for fall, Arabian Mate is worth a sniff. It opens with bright bergamot and lemon before giving way to spiced pear and cardamom, followed by a floral heart of rose, jasmine, and saffron. The dry-down, though, is where it gets particularly interesting: Oud, sandalwood, vanilla, and amber give it a cozy, subtly sweet finish that smells utterly rich.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

8 The LED Mask LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3 CurrentBody $569.99 See On CurrentBody “The industry-beloved LED mask just got an upgrade with the launch of Series 3. It retains the same comfortable silicone design and six clinically backed wavelengths, but now comes with a companion MyDose app that lets you track and customize your treatments. It's a smarter, more personalized way to get your red light therapy at home.” — RL

9 The Functional Fragrance Bliss Mood Jelly Joonbyrd $38 See On Joonbyrd “With the Joonbyrd Mood Jelly sticks, fragrance application is a little more fun. The solid perfume delivers a mood boost through its feel-good scent and satisfyingly squishy jelly texture — perfect for tossing in your bag for an easy swipe-and-sniff self-care moment.” — RL

10 The Face Sunscreen La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Defense SPF 50 $39.99 See on Amazon “La Roche-Posay is among the first brands to bring BEMT, the first new sunscreen filter approved by the FDA in more than 25 years, to the U.S. market. The innovative filter is now part of the brand’s cult-favorite Anthelios formula, giving you the same hydrating sun protection you know and love with an upgrade in UV-filter technology.” — RL

11 The New It Scent Merit New Wave L'Extrait de Parfum Sephora $92 See On Sephora “My first impression of Merit’s second fragrance? Incredibly sexy. Its sensual blend of incense, woods, and green aromatics is softened by a touch of vanilla, creating a scent that feels unexpected and a little addictive. It's the kind of fragrance that leaves you wanting another sniff.” — RL

12 The Body Cream Spicy Bundt Nice Silky Body Cream - POP Tromso Collection e.l.f. Cosmetics $13 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “I don’t love overly sweet gourmands in perfume form, but when it comes to body care, I’m all about decadence. Enter: e.l.f.’s Spicy Bundt body cream. The deeply hydrating formula melts into skin without feeling heavy, and makes you smell like an irresistible dessert.” — RL

13 The Floral Fragrance Tate 01 Eau de Parfum Tate $82 See On Tate By Tate McRae “In case you haven’t heard, Tate McRae has officially joined the celebrity fragrance club. Tate 01 is the pop star’s take on a white floral, but as it wears, notes of amber, sandalwood, and tonka emerge, giving the scent a warmer, more intimate, skin-like quality.” — RL

14 The Multifunctional Foundation All-in-One Clinical Foundation SPF 45 Dose Of Derm $68 See On Dose Of Derm “After years of patients asking what makeup they could safely wear after in-office procedures, dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang decided to create something herself. Enter Dose of Derm, her take on the skin care-meets-makeup category. The All-in-One Clinical Foundation combines mineral-based sun protection and breathable coverage with longevity-focused ingredients, including exosomes, peptides, and vitamin C — exactly the kind of multitasking formula you'd hope for from a dermatologist-founded makeup line.” — RL

15 The Matte Lippie Glow Recipe Vegan PDRN Tinted Soft Matte Lip Blur Balm Sephora $22 See On Sephora “Leave it to Glow Recipe to create the ultimate blurred lip essential. The soft-matte formula contains vegan PDRN, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid for pillowy-soft hydration — meaning no emphasized lip lines. The tapered tip makes application a breeze, whether you're lining or filling in your pout. It feels like cushiony air on your lips — truly mind-blowingly lightweight. I'm obsessed with every single shade, but Set The Tone, a rosy beige, is my current fave for everyday wear.” — RL

16 The Luminizing Body Lotion Old Navy Beauty Co. Shimmer Sparkle Body Lotion Old Navy $14.99 See On Old Navy “Old Navy Beauty Co. has added another fragrance to its lineup: Shimmer Sparkle, a luxe gourmand with notes of salted caramel, crystallized sugar, and quince. This body lotion lets you wear the scent while delivering lasting hydration and a subtle shimmer — an ideal find for your holiday party circuit.” — RL

17 The Gourmand Scent DedCool Mocha Magic Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora “This is the first chocolate-forward fragrance I've fallen in love with. You know that first sip of your latte when it's been made just right? That's the vibe of Mocha Magic. Rich espresso, mocha, biscotti, toffee, vanilla, and bourbon mingle in this creamy gourmand that I simply can't stop talking about.” — RL