If there’s one major skin care tip that echoes across BeautyTok, it’s the importance of adding a retinol to your routine. Not only does the MVP ingredient improve skin texture and smooth fine lines while clearing clogged pores, but it’s also renowned for being a first-class ticket to glowy skin.

While you can snag a retinol from countless beauty brands, the newly launched Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum from OLEHENRIKSEN — the cult-favorite line’s first foray into the vitamin A category — promises to take your skin care game to the next level, all thanks to its unique formula that combines two different forms of retinol in one bottle.

As someone with a whole host of skin ailments that retinol can help improve — see: textured skin, clogged pores, and dull, flaky cheeks — I was excited to add this serum into my routine.

As of Jan. 2, the OLEHENRIKSEN Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum is now available to shop, but I got my hands on it a few weeks ago to see what it could do for my complexion.

Fast Facts

Price: $72.00

$72.00 Best for: Improving skin texture, reducing fine lines, adding a glow

Improving skin texture, reducing fine lines, adding a glow My rating: 4/5

4/5 What we like: Easy to use, gentle, smells like a lemon bar

Easy to use, gentle, smells like a lemon bar What we don't like: Might be harsh on extra-sensitive skin

The OLEHENRIKSEN Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum

This night serum combines two forms of vitamin A for a potent dose of retinol — specifically, 0.3% encapsulated retinol (for gentle delivery) and provitamin A from beta-carotene, a larger (and also gentle) retinoid molecule that slowly breaks down for longer-term effects.

Besides the all-star ingredient, it also contains hydrating aloe vera, soothing, antioxidant-rich birch sap, and rowanberry extract to moisturize and replenish your skin. So, besides containing two more gentle forms of vitamin A, the serum balances the potent effects of retinol (and retinization, aka the redness and irritation that often come with using the active) with a cocktail of calming, hydrating ingredients — making it an ideal choice if you’re looking for a not-so-harsh retinoid for your routine.

How To Use It

Since retinols can make your skin sensitive to the sun, it’s best to apply this serum before bed. Wash your face as normal, dry your skin thoroughly, and then apply one to two pumps of the product all over your face. Generally, it’s recommended to avoid sensitive areas, like your eyes and lips.

If you’re new to using retinol, Riva Barak, OLEHENRIKSEN’s VP of product development, suggests phasing the serum into your routine slowly. Add it to your regimen once or twice a week on non-consecutive days, and be sure to follow up with a moisturizer so that your skin stays moist.

Also key? Avoid using the serum in combination with other exfoliators, like scrubs or AHAs, since too many active ingredients can lead to dryness and irritation.

As your face adjusts to the serum, you can start to increase the frequency to every other day. If your skin starts to feel tight or red, cut back a bit. According to Barak, there might be an adjustment period of one to five weeks where your skin breaks out or appears flaky, but that’s normal when using retinol and it should go away.

My Experience

My skin on OLEHENRIKSEN’s retinol serum.

The first thing I noticed when I squirted two pumps of the Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum into my hands was the silky texture. It reminded me of a light daily moisturizer, and it went on so smoothly.

I also caught a whiff of the sweet scent, which to me smelled exactly like a lemon bar. Typically, retinols have a more medicinal aroma, so I liked that this one wasn’t so harsh. If you aren’t a fan of fragrance, though, it’s something to keep in mind.

While I’ve used retinols in the past — most recently the French pharmacy fave A313 — I’m always cautious about adding one into my routine. As someone with slightly sensitive skin, there’s often an itching or burning sensation that isn’t so fun, but I didn’t notice anything like that with the OLEHENRIKSEN product.

The Double Rewind soaked right in and left my skin feeling soft and supple from the jump. By the time I went to bed, it had fully soaked in, so nothing was rubbing off on my pillowcases.

The next morning I looked in the mirror and was shook by the glowy gal staring back at me. Since it’s a gentle exfoliator, it seemed like this serum had chipped away at the dead top layer of skin to reveal a fresher, more even complexion underneath.

The Takeaway

Not only do I love that this serum smells like a delicious bakery, but I’m also super into how smooth it makes my skin look. After one use, I noticed that it gave me a glow, and after about a week it started to improve dullness and flakiness.

After a month of using the retinol every couple of days, I’ve decided to formally introduce it to the rest of my skin care collection. I’m a big fan of how gentle yet powerful it is.

While I haven’t noticed a major difference in my fine lines just yet, I’m crossing my fingers that those will take a hike in the near future. As for now, I’ll enjoy my dewy glow.

Studies referenced:

Sarv, V. (2020). The Sorbus spp.-Underutilised Plants for Foods and Nutraceuticals: Review on Polyphenolic Phytochemicals and Antioxidant Potential. Antioxidants (Basel). doi: 10.3390/antiox9090813.