After back-to-back seasons of sweet nail cravings — from strawberry and blueberry milk to glazed donut finishes — it’s time for the savory girls to rise. Olive nails are officially staking their claim as winter’s chicest manicure trend.

You can say goodbye to your nude polishes for now, but it’s not just the green color that’s causing a stir. People on TikTok have been flaunting dirty martini mani designs, complete with olive-inspired nail art that ranges from interpretative to quite literal.

Olive green polishes are showing up alongside tiny red rhinestoned “pimentos,” on almond tips reminiscent of Castelvetrano olives, with clear 3D gel for brined realism — and even as protruding charms paired with miniature martini glass graphics. Subtler takes on the trend use red-green color gradients and illustrated accents that still get the point across.

Whether you’re testing out the waters with an olive green polish or going full dirty martini vibes, one thing is clear: Olive nails are the whimsical, surprisingly wearable look of the season. Keep scrolling for the inspo that will take you from happy hour with friends to Valentine’s Day — and almost certainly influence your next set.

1 Glassy Finishes Instagram / @nails.by.mickk A dab of red alongside a cat-eye shimmer turns a regular green manicure into full martini mode. Because, TBH, the bottom of a glass is where olives shine anyways.

2 Straight Up Instagram / @jd___nail Prefer a more minimalist take on the trend? Go for a no-fuss olive polish with a glossy top coat that looks like it’s been brined to perfection.

3 3D Accents Instagram / @pressed.byp Even in this maximalist mismatched set, olives take center stage. It’s nail art that literally rises above the rest.

4 Jelly Olives Instagram / @_hito_nail For jelly nail devotees, this sheer earthy base with maroon micro-dots offers a wintery update to the color palette.

5 Frosted Cocktails Instagram / @overglowedit You know the martini’s good when it arrives in a frosted glass. This set, featuring olive nail art on one hand and silver chrome on the other, delivers the ultimate chilled cocktail vibes.

6 Dirty & Flirty Instagram / @imarninails Mini red rhinestones act as the pimento in this iteration, while kiss prints hint at what might happen after one too many dirty martinis. The perfect Valentine’s Day manicure? Absolutely.

7 With A Twist Instagram / @klawsbysonia Aura nails, but make it happy hour. This manicure riffs on the trend with a red-and-green gradient that turns the classic fading design into a cheeky olive moment.

8 The Whole Martini Instagram / @jazzynails.x Lean into the shtick with a set that features a tiny martini glass — garnishes included — on the middle finger. When in doubt, add more (both to the cocktail and the nail art).

9 Studded Pits Instagram / @emiliopedraza.studio Swap the red dots for chrome accents that give the trend a sleeker spin. This set goes to show that olive-inspired manis can be as chic as they are playful.

10 Glazed Olives Instagram / @nailartbydaisy Give a simple French manicure design a cocktail-inspired twist with a white glazed finish on top of olive-colored tips.

11 XL Dots Instagram / @j3nnailedit Go big or go home with these oversized pimentos, complete with a bright red center that pops against the darker maroon base. Painted on an oval shape, you might do a double take — are these nails or olives?

12 Textural Brines Instagram / @tinybrushes Even with just olive green polish, this set packs depth. A clear 3D gel creates a raised, juicy effect — nails you can touch, but probably shouldn’t taste.

13 French Tips Instagram / @mangysnails Another upgrade to a traditional design: Green French tips get elevated with a tiny red dot that straddles the line for an abstract, MoMA-ready mani.

14 Deconstructed Olives Instagram / @nailhandbook Can’t choose between deep red or olive green nails this winter? Do both. This color-blocked manicure gives the best of both worlds with different shades on each hand.