If you’re already wearing wool sweaters and lighting holiday-scented candles, then you’re likely daydreaming about your upcoming winter manicure, too. After a season of spooky Halloween designs and autumnal, leaf-inspired hues, this is when you dive into the burgundy, navy, and chic French tips.

While these snowy season shades are classic for a reason, several other nail polish colors are trending this season. According to Sofiia Mazur, nail artist and educator, winter nail polish for 2025 will be dominated by deep, rich tones that reflect the cozy, luxurious feeling of holiday parties, a wardrobe full of fluffy scarves and cute coats, and trips to the coffee shop.

“We’re already starting to see rich browns and deep cherry reds gaining traction,” she tells Bustle. “These ‘edible’ shades, like espresso, chocolate, and dark berry, are becoming the new winter neutrals because they flatter every skin tone and instantly add depth.”

Natalia Minerva, an OPI Global Ambassador, says a bright pop of red will also work, especially if it’s shiny. “A little shimmer is pretty much a must as we head into the holiday season,” she says. With the usual go-tos covered, there are quite a few unexpected shades trending for winter, too. Think purple, burnt orange, and even a collection of jewel tones. (Yup, they’re so back!) Below, 15 nail polish shades you need to try this winter.

1. Deep Merlot

According to Mazur, deep merlots and red wine hues — like Dazzle Dry’s “Mulled Wine” — will be the “it” shade of the season. “It captures the mood of winter glamour: rich, romantic, and dramatic,” she says. “It’s luxurious without being loud, and it pairs perfectly with evening looks and holiday events.”

2. Midnight Navy

Navy always makes an appearance in the colder months, and it’s back for 2025. “Midnight navy is expected to replace black as the go-to dark shade,” Mazur says. “It feels modern, sleek, and slightly mysterious while still being wearable. Navy also adds depth and elegance, making nails look expensive and editorial.” She recommends Mineral Fusion’s “Deep Dive” shade.

3. Mocha Brown

Since “Mocha Mousse” was Pantone’s color of the year, why not round out 2025 with one more chocolate latte manicure? Only this time, you can go a bit darker with mocha brown. “[It will bring] warmth and richness to winter nails,” Mazur says. “These shades are cozy, echoing the popularity of brown in fashion, beauty, and even interior design.”

Lia Smith, OPI’s North America brand education manager at OPI Products, Inc., says the hue has been spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber. “These nails offer a cozy, warm, and rich color palette that aligns with the season's aesthetic and evokes feelings of comfort,” she says. Try the brand’s “Cliffside Karaoke” shade.

4. Burnt Orange

Don’t ditch your orange nails just yet. According to Smith, this shade will stick around for winter — and well into 2026. “It evokes feelings of autumn through its association with fallen leaves and pumpkins, while also offering a chic, retro-modern look that can be made festive for winter,” she says. Try the color “My Italian Is A Little Rusty.”

5. Olive Green

For a chic take on winter green, try a soft olive. “It’s muted enough to be perfect year-round and throughout the holiday season,” Smith says. To make it party-worthy, pop on a chrome powder for a metallic effect or opt for a cat-eye shimmer.

6. Shiny Silver

Silver nails are trending on TikTok, where creators are falling in love with all things metallic. This shade looks like shiny icicles on your fingertips — and it’s also really easy to wear. Paint on a few swipes of Sally Hansen’s “Steel The Show” and you’ll be good to go.

7. Milky White

Don’t want to commit to one colorful trend? No worries. According to Mazur, milky nudes are also in for winter. “They give nails a modern, glossy glow without looking heavy,” she says. You can wear this hue to work, holiday parties, and well into January — all without getting sick of it.

8. Copper & Amber

The trends this winter are also embracing the warmer tones of copper, bronze, and amber, says Minerva, pointing to shades like OPI’s “Have A Brittle Fun” from the Good Enough to Treat Collection.

This sparkly shade is the perfect transition color as you come out of fall, but it also has enough glow to look great at office parties and holiday get-togethers. Choose a glittery polish or add a chrome topper to really make them shine.

8. Dark Cherry

Dark cherry is a deep, almost purple-red that looks just like the fruit. As Smith says, it’s practically black, but in certain lighting you can see the red undertones, making it the perfect choice if you’re looking for something a little softer. As a bonus, it’s a fave of Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lopez, she says. To get the look, Smith recommends OPI’s “Dark Cherry Chutney.”

9. Anything Cat-Eye

Pick a color, any color, and then add a cat-eye. “We’re seeing special-effect finishes rising fast, including magnetic ‘cat-eye’ polish,” Mazur says. “These finishes catch the light and just feel festive! They’re especially popular right now as people look for ways to make a simple manicure feel unique without dramatic nail art.” Hailey Bieber also recently rocked a brown cat-eye at the Academy Museum Gala, so you know it’s going to be huge.

10. Pale Blue

Something about this pale blue shade just makes you want to throw snowballs and go ice skating. It also has nostalgic vibes, too, since anything “baby blue” screams Y2K. According to Mazur, it’ll be a fun one to try this winter.

11. Classic Nude

According to celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh, nude and natural nails are a big deal — and absolutely here to stay. “My clients love the ‘your nails but better’ look,” she tells Bustle, pointing to polishes like ORLY’s “Nail Retouch,” which is essentially like a Photoshop filter for your nail beds. Nudes also include glossy browns, soft rose water pinks, and clear.

12. Jewel Tones

Remember the jewel tone craze of the 2010s? It’s back! According to Smith, saturated shades — think turquoise, emerald, garnet, and sapphire — are already starting to trend. They’re the quintessential winter shade because they’re luxe, but they also have a festive, “I’m ready to party” appeal.

13. Gorgeous Gold

Even if you’re more of a silver girl when it comes to jewelry, you can still rock gold on your fingertips come winter. (Think of it like mixing metals.) According to Evelyn Lim, chief educator at MiniLuxe’s Paintbox studio in NYC, metallics are always a great way to add something special to the nail — and they really do complete an outfit. She recommends the shade “Festive” for a bright, shiny gold that you can wear as an all-over color or just on your fingertips.

14. Luxe Purple

Vampy purple lipstick is so on-trend right now, so why not get a set of matching nails? Whether you go for a deep plum, amethyst, or lavender, this cool-toned hue will carry you through winter.

15. Evergreen Tree

When in doubt, go for a classic dark green, like “Off Tropic” by Essie. It’s giving Christmas trees, long walks in the woods, snowy days — and the scent of holiday candles that you’ll be smelling all season long.