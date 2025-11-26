Sometimes when you’re rushing out the door, your hair gets shoved into your jacket by accident. But the “Olsen tuck” trend asks: what if that was the whole look?

Named for Mary-Kate and Ashley, who’ve been quietly perfecting the look for years, this non-hairstyle hairstyle went viral on TikTok last year. All it entails is slipping your hair inside your coat, turtleneck, or scarf (bonus points if it’s The Row) and letting strands fall out as they may. The effect? An instant faux bob that feels cozy, cool, and French girl chic.

This season, the styling trick is back in the spotlight thanks to Sydney Sweeney’s recent GQ interview, where she tucked her long blonde hair into a moto jacket. Suddenly, the tuck-and-go is everywhere again — and people on social media took no time reminding everyone just how effortlessly polished it can look, with creators dubbing it “Olsen tuck season.” Consider it the easiest way to switch up your hairstyle this winter without ever picking up a pair of scissors.

The Appeal Of The “Olsen Tuck”

There’s something undeniably appealing about a hairstyle that requires (literally) zero effort and still looks chic. No matter how overused that word might be, chicness really is the point of this look. The Olsen tuck channels the polished vibe of this winter’s hottest hairstyle — a French bob — without the emotional commitment.

Long before the Olsen twins trademarked the look, French fashionistas had been tossing their hair inside their outerwear. Most notably, it was a signature of Phoebe Philo at Celine, whose post-show bow almost always included her hair precisely tucked inside a turtleneck.

Of course, the fashion of it all just makes sense: it instantly takes a bulky winter silhouette to a sleeker place. But what the Olsen twins did was make the look a little messier — more in tune with beauty and fashion’s ongoing obsession with undone elegance.

And, of course, it’s warm. Your hair cocoon doubles as your own personal scarf. The only problem? It will probably need a good brush through when you untuck it.

How To Make It Look Good

Even though the Olsen tuck is famously effortless, there are a few small tweaks that can help it look a bit more polished.

First: give your hair a little texture. The faux bob sits better when your strands have some grip, whether that’s from a spritz of texturizing spray or simply not washing it. Some people have even been putting their hair in loose pigtails before tucking it into their jacket to pull out extra volume at the crown and ensure it doesn’t slip out.

Next, let your outfit do the work. Funnel-neck coats, thicker turtlenecks, and oversized scarves create the cleanest shape. If you’re wearing something lighter, like a silky sweater or crewneck, leave a few face-framing pieces out so the tuck reads more relaxed than rigid.

The biggest tip? Don’t overthink it. The charm of the Olsen tuck is that it feels like you didn’t try too hard. The best ones look a little undone — like you’ve been wandering through the city all day with your hair in your coat and didn’t bother fixing it.

To those who celebrate Olsen tuck season, grab a coat and let the rest fall into place.