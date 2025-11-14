If winter usually means tucking your hair into a scarf and calling it a day, 2026 is flipping the script. According to pros, this is the season of all things big — blowouts, updos, accessories, texture — even if the cut itself is shorter. “This winter, hair is definitely coming off,” says Benjamin Mohapi, celebrity stylist and owner of the Benjamin Salon. “There’s a collective sense of shedding.” Not everyone’s going short, but face-framing pieces and layers give hints of a chop. Plus, “don’t be surprised if that middle part starts shifting,” he adds.

All in all, retro vibes are the throughline of winter’s top hair trends. Dionysiou, a senior stylist at the Benjamin Salon, has been getting flooded with requests for ’90s everything, while celebrity hairstylist Alex Pardoe swears the bouncy blowout will have everyone in a “chokehold” by the end of the year. “I’m seeing all over TikTok that this Christmas is going to be a Ralph Lauren Christmas,” he says. “And nothing feels more Ralph Lauren to me than a polished, voluminous blow dry.”

Updos are also staging an unexpected comeback. Pamela Anderson-style “princess” buns and modern French twists have been everywhere, from Kylie Jenner to Hailey Bieber to The Row runways. And as hairstyles loosen up, sophisticated accessories are taking over — think gold cuffs on ponies and oversized headbands.

Still, not every look is high effort. “This is the season of fluffy volume and embracing your natural texture,” says Pardoe. “Even my extension clients are requesting wavy hair so they can air dry.”

Below, the hair trends stylists say will define this winter’s mood boards.

1 Side Parts @brendasong The side park comeback is still going strong, as the once cheugy style has made its way back onto Gen Z mood boards. “With fashion ads and editorial shoots nodding to the ’80s, the look is popping up again on all the cool kids,” says Mohapi. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts sweeping through the mainstream soon.”

2 Jane Birkin Bangs @clairo Goodbye, curtain bangs — Birkin bangs are back, and they’re looking more French than ever. Dionysiou says his clients want square fringes — somewhere between blunt and wispy — paired with tousled hair. If you’re flirting with the idea of a dramatic cut but not ready to commit to the shortness of a bob, this is winter’s smartest middle ground.

3 ’90s Blowouts @oliviadeano The Victoria’s Secret show is still living rent-free in everyone’s head, thanks to those bouncy supermodel hairdos. “A big voluminous blowout is the most requested look lately at the salon,” says Pardoe. This winter, expect mega-volume at the roots and curled ends á la Cindy Crawford.

4 Pixie Cuts @mararoszak “I’m seeing a lot of people gravitating toward shorter styles this winter — think bobs, bixies, and pixies,” says Dionysiou. “From Old Hollywood volume to slickbacks and micro-bangs, everyone’s finding their own version.” The appeal is obvious: cropped cuts feel sharp, modern, and require way less styling time. Whether you go soft or sculpted, the pixie is shaping up to be winter’s most liberating switch-up.

5 A Return To Retro @sabrinacarpenter No matter which decade you’re pulling inspo from, winter hair is decidedly retro. “I think we’re heading into a ’70s revival — effortless movement and deep face-framing layers that feel relaxed yet refined,” says Dionysiou, noting that ’90s blowouts are also back in the rotation. Mohapi, meanwhile, is spotting ’80s cues — like side parts and tight curls — creeping into the zeitgeist. Whether it’s ’70s softness, ’80s structure, or ’90s volume, the takeaway is the same: hair is fully in its throwback era.

6 Princess Updos @kyliejenner Updos are back — just ask the Kardashian-Jenner family, who’ve basically turned the Pamela Anderson bun into a winter staple. But this time around, the ’90s updo is getting a slight refresh with “tousled curls, soft bounce, and a more polished structure,” according to Dionysiou. The result feels equal parts princessy and effortless.

7 The “Rachel” Cut @marissa.marino “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I've gotten two ‘Rachels’ in the chair this month,” says Mohapi. Instead of early Rachel Green, though, he’s channeling her longer hairstyles this winter — “structured and perfectly face-framed.” This rebooted version trades choppier layers for something more blended and polished. “I defy anyone who tells me her hair didn’t look incredible in Season 6,” he says.

8 Air-Dried Textures @simoneashley Waves were all over runways this season, and Mohapi says the trend is also showing up in the salon. “We’re moving away from overly sleek and polished — but also from the completely undone look,” he explains. Instead, it’s all about enhancing whatever texture you naturally have. “We’re chasing fullness, movement, and healthy-looking hair with a natural radiance — not that glossy, product-heavy shine.”

9 Accessorized To The Max @haileybieber Winter hair isn’t just about the cut — it’s about adding that extra oomph. “As styles loosen up, accessories will take center stage,” Dionysiou explains. But forget the Y2K butterfly clips. “We’ll see a shift to more sophisticated statement pieces: gold cuffs on ponies, oversized headbands, embellished bows, and sculptural combs that instantly elevate any look.” The rule this winter? Details make (or break) a look.