2025 has delivered its fair share of surprises, but what wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card? Pamela Anderson is a redhead now.

On Sept. 29, the Baywatch star stepped out at Paris Fashion Week debuting a new and choppy bixie in a rich copper shade. It’s shaggy, fresh, and completely in sync with her ongoing beauty renaissance. Gone are the days of beachy waves and bleached blonde updos — Anderson is going off-script, and it might just be her best look yet.

Pamela’s Cowboy Copper Bixie

At Condé Nast’s opening party for PFW, Anderson ditched all jewelry and makeup — with the exception of a subtle pink lipstick — to show off her major hair refresh. Against the backdrop of a high-necked ivory dress, her autumnal red bixie truly popped, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice the change.

Anderson’s new haircut is a bold twist on a tried and true classic: the pixie-bob hybrid that was practically made for cool weather and even cooler women. (See Meg Ryan and Halle Berry in the ’90s.) Thanks to Parisian hairstylist John Nollet, this version features shaggy, uneven layers that hit around the shoulders with wispy, face-framing bangs that soften the overall shape.

But the real standout is Anderson’s vibrant copper color — a rich blend of golden brown and warm red tones that feels dimensional, cozy, and extremely fall-coded.

Of course, she’s no stranger to big-time beauty transformations, especially around fashion events. In 2023, Anderson broke the Internet when she ditched her usual glam for a bare face at PFW shows. Especially with her blunt baby-banged bob and minimal makeup at the 2025 Met Gala, she has been leaning into a more stripped-down, self-possessed version of herself — one that’s rewriting the narrative around her public image.

The Pamela Anderson Renaissance

Reportedly, Anderson’s copper cut is tied to her upcoming role in Michael Cera’s directorial debut. Still, it’s clear that she’s moving on from another role: the “blonde bombshell,” which she embodied for decades.

In the ’90s and 2000s, she trademarked the California girl fantasy with blonde blowouts, perfectly plucked eyebrows, and full-throttle glam. If there was ever any doubt that Anderson is deep in her era of reinvention, this copper cut seals the deal.

The one thing that hasn’t changed since her Baywatch days? Pamela Anderson remains, undeniably, an icon.