2022 is proving to be the year of major hair trends. But one hairstyle, in particular, is about to flood your FYPs and explore pages (if it hasn’t already). Say hello to the bixie haircut.

As with any beauty trend that everyone is currently obsessed with, the bixie haircut first came about in the 1990s. It’s a hybrid combination of the short bob and pixie cuts and worn by celebs like Halle Berry, Meg Ryan, and Gwyneth Paltrow. While it kind of disappeared in the 2000s, it’s coming back thanks to celebs like Rowan Blanchard and Florence Pugh. The year is only just beginning, so it’s safe to say that the chop coming back in a huge way.

“It's a great hairstyle for individuals who aren't quite ready to cut off their hair but want a fresh start,” celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons tells Bustle. “The bixie is surprisingly easy to style depending on your hair type because of its versatility; you have the edginess of a pixie but not the fringe and face-framing of a textured bob haircut.”

Though Fitzsimons does say that it is easiest to maintain on straightened hair, but styling a bixie cut is pretty easy and it works for all hair types and textures. “The good [thing] is that there is no right or wrong way to style it,” he says. “It's all about customizing and making the hairstyle special to you, whether you choose to rock your natural texture or use hot tools to create a sleeker look.”

The most important thing to consider when considering this haircut is the commitment factor. Fitzsimons recommends consulting with your regular hairstylist or a professional about length, hair care, and styling so that you both can come up with a personalized plan for maintaining the look.

So if you’re looking for a completely new style to try out in the new year, consider the bixie haircut. Chances are you won’t regret it.