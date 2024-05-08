It’s hard to believe that Pamela Anderson had never graced the crimson-carpeted steps of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art until 2024’s gothic fairytle-esque Met Gala. And honestly? It makes all the sense in the world that her long-awaited debut would occur when the theme is “The Garden of Time.”

“I loved the theme — it couldn’t have been more perfectly imperfect for me,” the actor, who stars in a reality show called Garden of Eden that follows her idyllic post-Hollywood life in Vancouver, tells Bustle in an exclusive interview.

She arrived at the gala in an ethereal, creamy almond-colored Oscar de la Renta gown. Her effortlessly undone updo was created by stylist Orlando Pita using hairspray from his eponymous line, and was tied up with a gorgeous hair clip from Pandora to show off the bespoke pink and white diamond jewelry (also by Pandora) on her ears and neck.

Her makeup was kept expectedly subtle with products from Pat McGrath Labs — including the brand’s Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, Divine Cream Blush, and soon-to-launch LUST: Gloss in shade Dare To Bare.

While what happens behind the museum’s front doors is often kept hush-hush (celebs have reportedly gotten in trouble in the past for taking selfies inside the party), the stars emerge well past midnight in another set of swoon-worthy afterparty outfits. Anderson had other plans, though: She flitted from one garden to the next, taking her car directly to Central Park to run around in her gown (and diamonds, and stilettos).

Here, Anderson speaks to Bustle about her first Met Gala, why Central Park holds such a special place in her heart, and more.

Pandora 1 / 2

What was it like attending your first Met Gala?

I was looking forward to the exhibition, but we were too late to see it. We were “on time,” as I’m always annoyingly, but respectfully, early… but by the time we made it up the stairs, we were being politely herded into the dining room away from the exhibit. I heard it was beautiful and found someone to describe it to me at my table.

What was your favorite moment while inside the museum?

Ariana Grande singing “When You Believe” with Cynthia Erivo brought me to tears. It was overwhelming, truly a dream I never saw myself ever being a part of. I was happy and smiling — I couldn’t help it — I’m so grateful.

How did your love of gardening, nature, and fairies inspire your look? What was that collaboration with the designer like?

Inspiration, creativity, joy. Fernando [Garcia] and I Zoomed from my garden. He made sketches and we giggled and dreamed together. I showed him around my property, my laptop in hand and toes in the ocean, and we started there.

It was fun to step out of my idyllic world in comfortable jeans, barefaced, holding a pickle jar and fly into a corset and full glam at the Met, where you can be anything. It was amazing to see all the beautiful gowns and menswear.

Pandora 1 / 2

How did the jewelry complement the look?

The inspiration was my garden at home, rambling imperfect settings, and raindrops. The morning dew [inspired] the Pandora brooch and a butterfly in my hair — like I threw them on and ran through the forest and the diamonds fell naturally whimsically over the shoulder. Just one pink diamond in my left ear to balance.

It was nymph, tree spirit, mischievous gnome vibes.

What was the energy like getting ready?

Getting ready was wild — Pat [McGrath] had her team, including a camera crew. Orlando [Pita] and his men, Fernando [Garcia] and Laura [Kim]were chill. Pandora security and their team were running between rooms.

My assistant Jonathan and my son Brandon kept everyone sane — thank god for them. I got ready without a mirror and I first saw myself when my publicist, Matt, showed me later. I don’t like to see pictures of myself — pure faith and trust — it was what it was meant to be.

Courtesy of Pamela Anderson

What inspired you to run through Central Park after the Met?

I love the park, I walk it every day I’m in NY and always stay close by. I contribute to the conservation of it — I adopted a tree when I did Broadway two years ago, and I love to visit her. I’m now looking for a bench near Tavern on the Green to adopt.

I asked to be brought there instead of an after party. I just needed to run, to be free — safety in the dark woods where the fairy goes to lose her mind and find her soul.