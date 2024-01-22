Pamela Anderson is the moment. On the heels of her Netflix documentary as well as her memoir’s release, the star is taking back her power — all in her own way.

Anderson closed out 2023 with a bare-faced approach to beauty, making headlines for gracing red carpets and fashion editorials without a trace of makeup. It makes perfect sense, then, that she’s officially entered the skin care space.

Meet Sonsie Skin, Her Latest Venture

On Jan. 22, Anderson was announced as co-founder and owner of Sonsie Skin, a vegan and cruelty-free line of skin care basics — including the Sonsie Super Serum ($64), Basic Balm ($22), and Multi Moisture Mask ($48).

The trio of products is meant to serve as your curated, pared-down routine that minimizes time in front of the mirror. Despite being so streamlined, however, the formulas aren’t lacking in their formulas: They contain powerhouse actives like niacinamide, glycerin, and squalane, all gentle ingredients meant to support the skin’s protective barrier.

Sonsie Skin

Anderson is someone who identifies with Sonsie’s “less is more” approach to skin care — especially since it allows for her natural glow to shine. “I took off the mask and the world opened up. Wherever people are in their beauty journey... there is no judgment,” she exclusively tells Bustle about Sonsie Skin. “It’s about celebrating where we are at. This is how I roll these days: caring, simple, vulnerable, intimate — that is powerful.”

Pamela Is In Her Makeup-Free Era

When arriving at Paris Fashion Week in late 2023, the 56-year-old was spotted without a stitch of makeup on — which was a serious departure from the bold smoky eyes and frosty lip looks so associated with the star. “Something kind of came over me,” Anderson explained in a video for Vogue France. “I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.’ I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a relief.”

Sonsie Skin

She’s since continued to sport a bare face, inspiring countless fans to consider doing the same.

2024 Is All About “Skinstreaming”

In line with Sonsie’s approach, 2024’s biggest skin care trends are all pointing in the same direction: namely, a “skinstreamed” routine.

Less Is More: “The concept behind ‘skinstreaming’ is scaling down your skin care routine to three or four simple steps. The 10-step skin care routines have taken a toll on patients' skin — and wallet.” — board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Margarita Lolis, M.D. on skin care trends for 2024

Those three or four simple steps, however, are focused on highly efficacious, multi-purpose products that are filled with ingredients that benefit your unique skin needs. Enter: brands like Sonsie Skin.