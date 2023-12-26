Makeup is an art form that allows one to play and experiment with their look. And while gorgeous lip combos and pretty eyeshadow pigments are fun and glamorous, celebrities have proved in 2023 that natural bare skin can be just as beautiful.

A Makeup-Free Era Is Here

Most recently, Pamela Anderson’s decision to go makeup-free while attending shows at Paris Fashion Week made international headlines.

In a video for Vogue France, the 56-year-old actor and author — whose name likely conjures up images of penciled-in eyebrows and heavily-lined eyes — opened up about her makeup-free era.

“Something kind of came over me,” Anderson mused. “I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.’ I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a relief.”

While some may scoff at the notion that ditching cosmetics is “revolutionary,” you can’t overlook the overwhelming positive response to Anderson’s new fresh-faced approach to beauty.

And in a world where women in particular are scrutinized and harshly judged for their looks, one could absolutely argue that bucking unrealistic beauty standards and rejecting society’s expectations is indeed an act of bravery and rebellion.

10 Glam-Free Moments From 2023

Other influential celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Megan The Stallion, and Florence Pugh have embraced the beauty of bare skin via makeup-free selfies on Instagram, inspiring many to join the movement.

With that, women are evaluating their personal relationships with makeup, and making the decision to use it — or not — on their own terms.

Below, take a trip down memory lane and revisit celebrities’ most memorable no-makeup moments of 2023.

Pamela Anderson At Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sept. 30, Anderson attended the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear S/S 2024 show with bright red nails, radiant bare skin, and an infectious smile.

Anne Hathaway’s Fresh Morning Face

Impromptu selfies are few and far between on Hathaway’s Instagram — though in late Jan. 2023, the beloved actor shared an up-close-and-personal snap of her fresh morning skin.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Acne-Positive Pic

In the age of social media, any makeup-less photo can feel somewhat vulnerable to post, especially as a public figure who has countless eyes on her every step. In Oct., Brown dropped the veil, sending a relatable reminder that acne and breakouts are common experiences that almost everyone goes through.

Selena Gomez’s Filter-Free Selfie

Back in March, Gomez took to Instagram to share this fresh-faced selfie. The caption? “Violet Chemistry,” in reference to her pal Miley Cyrus’ song.

Lady Gaga’s Makeup-Free Oscars Performance

Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images

At the 95th annual Academy Awards, Lady Gaga walked the red carpet in her signature old Hollywood glamour, finished off with a vibrant red lip. Soon after, she took the stage to perform a stripped-back rendition of her Oscar-nominated single “Hold My Hand,” baring her makeup-free skin, too.

Serena Williams’ Motherhood Glow

In Aug. 2023, Williams welcomed her second child. Sharing a sweet snap to her Instagram a few months later in Nov., she showed her makeup-free face with the simple caption “lashes and a baby.”

Florence Pugh’s Makeup-Free Joy

In July 2023, Pugh posted a carousel of moments spent with Emily In Paris actor, Ashley Park, along with an adorable beachside selfie that pictures the star with a face of pure joy just after a summertime dip in the water.

Madison Beer’s Relatable Pimple Patches

On the heels of her authorial debut with the memoir, “The Half of It,” as well as the release of her sophomore album, “Silence Between Songs,” Beer proved that bare skin is made all the more relatable when adorned with Starface’s star-shaped pimple patches.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Summertime Skin

While Hot Girl Meg is a total fan of 2016-era “full beat” makeup, the artist took to Instagram back in March to show that natural skin and hair will always be a vibe.

Kelsea Ballerini’s Real Radiant Skin

It’s said that sunshine does the skin some good (with some SPF, of course) — and Ballerini clearly embraces the sentiment, sharing a radiant poolside selfie to Instagram in Sept. 2023.