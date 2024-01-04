Pamela Anderson Continued Her No-Makeup Streak In A New Proenza Schouler Campaign

From casual beachy waves on Baywatch, to her trademark glam featuring smokey eyes and pencil-thin eyebrows — Pamela Anderson found her signature makeup look and hairstyle early in her career, and stayed true to that image for decades.

In late 2023, however, the 56 year-old arrived to Paris Fashion Week sans a stitch of makeup, and ultimately, entered a new makeup-free era defined by freedom and acceptance.

“Something kind of came over me,” Anderson explained in a video for Vogue France,. “I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.’ I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a relief.”

Anderson’s no-makeup journey has now led to a campaign with Proenza Schouler, proving once and for all that bare skin is definitively high-fashion.

Pamela’s “No-Makeup” Makeup

On Jan. 3, Proenza Schouler debuted its Spring 2024 campaign with Anderson. Keeping her buttery blonde hair sleekly pushed back, the Love, Pamela author’s nails and pedicured toes were painted in a fiery red polish color.

Firmly in her makeup-free era, Anderson is pictured with bare skin and a small amount of clear balm for a hint of subtle gloss on her lips.

As for some other A-listers who shared their bare skin in 2023, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, and Millie Bobby Brown top the list.

Anderson’s Iconic Eyebrows

Yet another emblem of her iconography, ultra-thin, softly rounded eyebrows are adored by Anderson. Staying true to her early aughts-era approach to beauty, she stuck to her pencil-thin brows in the Proenza Schouler campaign.

Thin eyebrows have been having their main character moment, most recently being worn by Cardi B on New Year’s Eve 2023.

The Rise Of #Pamcore

Makeup-free moments and thin eyebrows aside, the Pamela, a love story star also happens to be the inspiration behind the #Pamcore trend. With it, her go-to G-string updo has become a modern staple amongst Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Selena Gomez, and countless others.

Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, which dropped in 2022 and starred Lily James as Anderson, recounted memories from Anderson’s early career...But the series was notably unapproved by the star herself.

In turn, Anderson reclaimed her voice and her power, releasing both a self-written memoir as well as a Netflix documentary that recounted those exact moments through her own lens in 2023.