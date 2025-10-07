Paris Fashion Week, the grand finale of fashion month, is wrapping up in style. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, the City of Light transformed into a veritable City of Celebrities, where A-listers rubbed elbows with fashion insiders, all watching closely as this season’s game of creative director roulette played out.

Was Jonathan Anderson’s womenswear debut at Dior everything it promised to be? Did Demna kill Balenciaga — or did the brand get a much-needed facelift? And what’s the deal with Kim Kardashian’s Kris Jenneresque pixie cut? These were the questions on everyone’s minds, but one thing’s for sure: Paris did not play it safe.

This season, the beauty looks were just as playful, character-driven, and high-drama as the collections. From icy blue eyeshadow to lacquered red lips, every designer seemed to be crafting a specific woman. The Tom Ford muse? Sharp-edged, minimal, a little brutalist — with a perfect bob and red lip to match. The Balmain girl? Sun-kissed and Riviera-coded, fresh from a South of France getaway. Each look was like a costume you could try on for size, capturing the many faces of the ever-elusive French it girl.

From Rabanne’s sunburn blush to hair-in-rollers chic at August Barron, these are the beauty moments that stole the show. Keep scrolling for the breakout Paris Fashion Week trends that are already turning heads — and about to be everywhere.

1 Frosty Eyeshadow Instagram / @raoulalejandre You may have seen the frosty blue and green eyeshadow that Willow Smith wore front row at Dior — a look created by celebrity makeup artist Raoul Alejandre using the Diorshow 5 Couleur’s Palette in shades 279 and 343. This cool-toned trend also dominated the runways at Vaquera, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Schiaparelli. But let’s be clear: Lizzie McGuire did it first.

2 “GRWM” Hair Roller hair at August Barron. Pascal Gombarte / Courtesy of August Barron At August Barron, models embraced the trad wife aesthetic, stepping onto the runway with their hair still set in rollers. Over at The Row, the haptic hair trend took a more sculptural turn, with intricate updos secured by visible combs. The result? A “get ready with me” TikTok gone off the rails.

3 Sunkissed Skin Sun-kissed blush at Rabanne. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor Dewy skin was a fixture at PFW — just look at Rabanne’s spin on the sunburn blush trend. While Isabel Marant and Balmain leaned into bronzed goddess glam, Rabanne went softer with a touch of pinky pigment across models’ noses and cheeks for that perfectly sun-kissed look. Freckles optional.

4 Lacquered Lips Lacquered lips at Vaquera. Getty / Saviko / Contributor Red lips in Paris — who would’ve guessed? After a lip lull in Milan, French designers are putting statement pouts back on the map. At Tom Ford, it was a bold orangey-red lacquer. Vaquera went classic with a true red framed by dark brown liner. Meanwhile, Chloé and August Barron shook things up with unexpected pops of bubblegum pink and matte turquoise.

5 Blunt Cuts Blunt hair at Mugler. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor It’s not not a bowl cut. Mugler and Alaïa — along with Dries Van Noten and Tom Ford — put sharp, geometric power cuts front and center. Fashion with a capital F. It’s the Roaring Twenties all over again.

6 Windswept Updos Tousled hair at Miu Miu. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor The opposite of a blunt cut? The effortless hair at Miu Miu, where models sported tousled perms and ’80s-level volume. At Celine, windswept, frizzy waves were casually tucked into jackets. All in all, it very much gives the Olsen twins riding through Paris on a tandem bike: unkempt, and therefore chic.

7 Schoolgirl Eyeliner Messy eyeliner at Victoria Beckham. Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham’s latest collection draws on the ingénue, capturing the tension between innocence and angst. That duality comes through in the schoolgirl-inspired eyeliner look. Makeup artist Lucia Pica tightlined using Victoria Beckham’s Satin Kajal Liner, then softened it with her fingertips for a result that feels equal parts elegant and effortless.