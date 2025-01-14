There is nothing quite as timeless and universally flattering as a fierce red manicure or scarlet-colored lip. And the girlies are discovering that the same can be said about a true red blush.

“To me, a red blush is a ‘power blush’ that commands attention from anyone who wears it,” Patrick Ta, celebrity makeup artist and brand founder, exclusively tells Bustle.

Ta is known for his powder-before-cream blush technique, which he uses on A-list clientele like Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, and more. You may be familiar with his cult favorite Major Headlines Blush Duo, which has both formulas needed to recreate his signature flush. Now, the versatile product has welcomed its first-ever vivid red to the mix.

Here, Ta gives his advice on applying a red flush to various skin tones, and I test the product on my fair skin.

The She Left Me On Red Blush Duo

On Jan. 13, Ta dropped four new Blush Duo shades to his collection, including the warm-toned She Left Me On Red. Each palette comes equipped with a cream blush as well as a powder formula, both of which feature powerful pigment for a long-lasting flush.

According to Ta, red is a great alternative to a more traditional pink or peach blush. “It’s a go-getting shade that’s wearable, yet gives you the most flushed look in a bold and powerful way,” he says.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best For: A buildable cherry-tinted flush that complements every skin tone

A buildable cherry-tinted flush that complements every skin tone Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: How buildable and wearable the cream formula is

How buildable and wearable the cream formula is What I Don’t Love: As someone with fair skin, the powder formula is a bit too pigmented

How To Apply Red Blush

Since red isn’t the most standard blush color, application requires some technique. Ta recommends using the cream if you’re on the fair side so you can build up the pigment if needed. “Melt it into the skin with the heat of your fingers,” he advises.

Courtesy of Patrick Ta

For those with deeper complexions, he notes the color delivers a “natural flush” that really stands out. “The payoff is so pure and bright, so I’d recommend using a precision blush brush to apply this shade so that you’re placing both the powder and cream exactly where you want to see them pop on your cheeks,” he says.

My Review

Patrick Ta’s Blush Duos are some of my fave products within the category — so I already knew the formula was a win. I will say the vibrant red is a bit intimidating in person, though Ta’s pro tips helped me skip over a lot of trial and error.

Olivia Rose Rushing

When using his technique of patting the cream directly onto my cheekbones, I was able to create a super sheer cherry tint that had a beautifully radiant glow. I went in quite a few times to build the pigment up to the slightly more intensified flush I craved.

Out of curiosity, I dipped my fluffy brush into the powder — and although I hardly picked up any product, I was blown away by the pigmentation. Even with a small amount, the color was a bit too much for my complexion, but I was able to blend it with some bronzer to create a more flattering and dimensional flush.

All in all, She Left Me On Red has definitely surprised me. The cream formula in particular is stunning (especially when patted on the lips as well for a monochromatic glam moment), and I think those with darker skin tones will especially be obsessed.