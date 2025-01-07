Although 2025 has just begun, one thing is for certain: 1960s references are already dominating beauty trends.

Brigitte Bardot-inspired bangs, fully-teased volume at the roots, and doll eye makeup complete with dramatic lower lashes are taking centerstage. The retro-style glam and hair looks have been spotted on stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Elle Fanning in recent weeks.

Subtle ’60s-coded vibes are beginning to make their way into the manicure world, too. In particular, A-listers like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy have already been sporting very retro shades of powder pink polish.

Besides opaque pastel colors (like pink, baby blue, butter yellow, and peach), a 1960s-inspired mod mani can feature graphic designs in contrasting black and white shades, or groovy touches like swirls and daisy decals. Whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist, there’s a way to get in on the retro trend.

Scroll through 12 of the prettiest 1960s-esque nail art ideas that may inspire your next set.

1 Mod Daisy French Tips @bejolie.beauty Add a bit of on-trend ’60s influence to your next French manicure by topping each black tip with the sweetest white daisies.

2 ’60s-Inspired Green Polka Dots @lor.doll_nails Pick your favorite pastel polish color — like creamy lime green — and create eye-catching polka dots that give major mod vibes.

3 Powder Pink Glazed Donut Nails @nails_by_annabel_m Powder pink nails are a go-to straight out of the ’60s. Adding on a cool girl glazed donut finish is an effortless way to modernize the nostalgic look.

4 Graphic Chocolate Glass Manicure @nailsbymaki.nyc “Glass nails” are set to dominate the winter ’25 season. Add graphic lines across each nail to the dimensional design for a total mod twist.

5 Tonal Micro French Tip Details @qs_nails_beltsville_md Nail cuffs and micro French tips in alternating shades of black and white polish create a classic “old money” manicure with ’60s vibes.

6 Butter Yellow 3D Ribbon Design @sansungnails Soft butter yellow is a nail polish color straight out of the 1960s that makes for the perfect babydoll mani (especially when paired with monochromatic 3D ribbon details).

7 Minimal Glossy Black Dots @anouknailedit Not ready to break up with your neutral “mannequin manicure” just yet? Add on itty bitty black dots near each cuticle for some 1960s energy.

8 Groovy Peach-Colored Swirls @bycharlotte_nailsandbeauty_ Although many associate groovy swirls with the ’70s, they are also a match for the tail-end of the 1960s, especially when painted in peachy tones.

9 Baby Blue Aura Art @brushedbyb_ Celeb-loved aura manicure art makes your nails look like they’re glowing. When you go with a baby blue and taupe color combo, it gives off a retro mood.

10 Strawberry Milk Jelly Mani @avrnailswatches Take cues from both Zendaya and Taylor-Joy by painting your nails with a sheer, high-gloss shade of baby pink jelly polish. The result is a clean and minimal mani that subtly nods to the decade of the moment.

11 Modern 1960s Frenchies @nailsbyzola These modern 1960s Frenchies painted in contrasting black and white lacquers are a major wink to the bold designs of the era.