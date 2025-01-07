Nails
12 Mod Nail Art Ideas That Match The On-Trend 1960s Aesthetic
Pastel hues and graphic designs ahead.
Although 2025 has just begun, one thing is for certain: 1960s references are already dominating beauty trends.
Brigitte Bardot-inspired bangs, fully-teased volume at the roots, and doll eye makeup complete with dramatic lower lashes are taking centerstage. The retro-style glam and hair looks have been spotted on stars like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Elle Fanning in recent weeks.
Subtle ’60s-coded vibes are beginning to make their way into the manicure world, too. In particular, A-listers like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy have already been sporting very retro shades of powder pink polish.
Besides opaque pastel colors (like pink, baby blue, butter yellow, and peach), a 1960s-inspired mod mani can feature graphic designs in contrasting black and white shades, or groovy touches like swirls and daisy decals. Whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist, there’s a way to get in on the retro trend.
Scroll through 12 of the prettiest 1960s-esque nail art ideas that may inspire your next set.
1Mod Daisy French Tips
Add a bit of on-trend ’60s influence to your next French manicure by topping each black tip with the sweetest white daisies.
2’60s-Inspired Green Polka Dots
Pick your favorite pastel polish color — like creamy lime green — and create eye-catching polka dots that give major mod vibes.
3Powder Pink Glazed Donut Nails
Powder pink nails are a go-to straight out of the ’60s. Adding on a cool girl glazed donut finish is an effortless way to modernize the nostalgic look.
4Graphic Chocolate Glass Manicure
“Glass nails” are set to dominate the winter ’25 season. Add graphic lines across each nail to the dimensional design for a total mod twist.
5Tonal Micro French Tip Details
Nail cuffs and micro French tips in alternating shades of black and white polish create a classic “old money” manicure with ’60s vibes.
6Butter Yellow 3D Ribbon Design
Soft butter yellow is a nail polish color straight out of the 1960s that makes for the perfect babydoll mani (especially when paired with monochromatic 3D ribbon details).
7Minimal Glossy Black Dots
Not ready to break up with your neutral “mannequin manicure” just yet? Add on itty bitty black dots near each cuticle for some 1960s energy.
8Groovy Peach-Colored Swirls
Although many associate groovy swirls with the ’70s, they are also a match for the tail-end of the 1960s, especially when painted in peachy tones.
9Baby Blue Aura Art
Celeb-loved aura manicure art makes your nails look like they’re glowing. When you go with a baby blue and taupe color combo, it gives off a retro mood.
10Strawberry Milk Jelly Mani
Take cues from both Zendaya and Taylor-Joy by painting your nails with a sheer, high-gloss shade of baby pink jelly polish. The result is a clean and minimal mani that subtly nods to the decade of the moment.
11Modern 1960s Frenchies
These modern 1960s Frenchies painted in contrasting black and white lacquers are a major wink to the bold designs of the era.
12Pretty Pastel Skittle Set
Paint each nail a different shade of pastel polish for a ’60s-style manicure that’s both colorful and chic.