There is a lot to envy about princesses: the birds that sing around them, the mice who sew custom on-demand floor-length gowns, the chiseled knights in shining armor at their beck and call. But the real fairytale fantasy? Their hair. Think glossy, silky blowouts, complete with curls that somehow never fall flat by midday.

Luckily, you don’t need to slip into a coma, have your voice stolen by a sea monster, or spend your life locked in a tower to achieve that kind of volume. On TikTok, the “princess blowout” has been going viral, with clips racking up millions of views — all with hair that features Disney-level root-to-tip volume, soft, brushed-out curls, and a finish so polished it could be animated.

Offline, the trend has been spotted on stars like Sabrina Carpenter, who sported big, bouncy blowouts that stayed intact through hours of performing during her Short n’ Sweet Tour. Her ringlets have become so iconic that they’ve inspired thousands of viral moments, Halloween hair inspo, and even sparked speculation about whether her bouncy curls were real or wig-enhanced.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And though the princess blowout feels distinctly 2026, it also nods to the softly lifted styles of ’70s-era hair royalty like Farrah Fawcett — proving that the trend is equal parts modern and retro glamour.

How To Get The Look

To achieve princess curls, start with diligent prep — just as you would with any other heat-styled look. Begin with clean, towel-dried hair, then coat your strands from root to tip with a heat protectant, leave-in treatment, or volumizing mousse. For an extra touch of fairy-tale finish, spritz a shine spray.

Next, give your hair a rough dry until slightly damp, then section off the crown. Using a round brush, blow-dry small sections from root to end, securing each piece with velcro rollers to build lift at the roots.

Once the crown is fully set, move on to the lower layers, curling sections from end to root in a reverse motion and securing them with metal clips.

Once everything is set, let your hair cool completely before removing the rollers and clips. For a truly magic stay-all-day hold, finish with hairspray.

And voilà: Disney-worthy volume, soft bouncy curls, and a blowout that could easily pass for princess-perfect. No glass slipper required.