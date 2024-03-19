Dr. Muneeb Shah, also known as the “DermDoctor,” has amassed over 18 million loyal followers on TikTok for his informative, often viral videos on practically every beauty-related topic you can think of. But he’s a practicing board-certified dermatologist, first and foremost.

While his social media posts strike a balance between being helpful and eye-catching, his approach to skin care is simple: finding remedies that actually work, and targeting very specific issues that people may be struggling with.

Now, after years of product reviews and skin-related problem-solving, Shah is dropping his own solution-based beauty brand, aptly named REMEDY.

Officially launching on March 19, REMEDY’s first collection aims to take on three of the most common issues people face with their complexions: via REMEDY for Dark Spots ($38), REMEDY for Pore Size ($32), and REMEDY for Dry Lips ($16).

Below, the DermDoctor himself shares more with Bustle about REMEDY, the number one skin care mistake he sees people make, and more.

What was the road to REMEDY like?

Most consumers are overwhelmed when it comes to purchasing skin care products. They either don’t know if it's safe, or don’t have the time to layer six or seven products to achieve their skin care goals.

With REMEDY, each product started with a problem, such as dark spots. We looked at all the ingredients shown to help with this problem, and then tasked our chemists to stabilize these ingredients into a single, super-stacked formula.

After over three years of development, we ended up with super-performative, all-in-one treatments. Instead of having to buy several products, our customers will now have a one-step solution to achieve healthier skin.”

Why did you choose dry lips, pore size, and dark spots as your first three issues to create remedies for?

Through polling my followers and reading through millions of comments, I found that these three concerns were the most commonly asked about, and ones that I constantly found myself recommending routines for.

What's the number one skin care mistake you see people making?

Definitely that using multiple products is necessary for an effective skin care routine. This mentality only adds to the confusion that consumers face when trying to find the right products for their skin. In reality, it’s not necessary to use five-plus products in your everyday routine.

Another common mistake that I see is a lack of consistency. Many people give up too quickly before they’re able to see results. This is why we offer a 60-day return policy versus the standard 30-day policy for skin care. Even if you choose the right products, I believe you really need to stick with them to see results.

Where do you think the skin care trends are heading for the rest of 2024?

‘Skinimalism.’ I think there’s some fatigue in skin care consumers lately. Many have tried single-ingredient products with limited results and are now looking for more complex products that can simplify their routines.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.