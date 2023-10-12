Celebrity Beauty

How To Get Rihanna’s Almond Brown Water Waves, Straight From Her Hairstylist

Kendall Dorsey told Bustle how to nail the look.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna with almond brown hair styled in water waves in October 2023.
Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

On Oct. 7, Rihanna and her beau, A$AP Rocky, stepped out in the streets of New York City for a fashionable date night. Both in oversized yet perfectly tailored co-ord sets that complemented one another (hers being a Canadian tuxedo à la Miu Miu), the power couple opted for crisp white shirts, diamond-encrusted silver statement jewelry, and eye-veiling sunglasses to match in an understated way.

While Rihanna’s bright red nails added an on-trend pop of color to her ‘fit, her makeup was kept quite minimal with a softly blushed complexion and some chocolate-hued glossy lips.

As for her tresses? The Fenty Beauty founder’s almond brown hair was kept long, wet, and siren-esque — and Kendall Dorsey, the celebrity stylist behind the sultry look, told Bustle exactly how to achieve it.

Rihanna’s Wavy Almond Brown Hair

Debuting a new hue, Rihanna wore her cool brown hair with a deep side part. Dorsey created a style with beachy water waves that were natural and textured, along with some serious shine.

The “Lift Me Up” singer’s wet hair look was all things edgy and seductive — and just so happened to be a trending hairstyle on the New York Fashion Week S/S ’24 runways in Sept. 2023.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Dorsey Dishes On Rihanna’s Hair

Rihanna’s hairstylist for the occasion gave Bustle a breakdown. “To get the wet look, I used Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish, a styling and oil treatment that gives that wet appearance while preventing frizz, and Color Wow Shook Spray, which defines curls and gives them a hydrated, glossy look.”

As for her inches? Dorsey shared how vital extensions were for her night out. “I love to use the BELLAMI Silk Seam Clip-In Extensions because they are real human hair and I can use any product I would use on natural hair [on them].” The star opted for the 24 inch, almond brown shade.

If you want to recreate the look, he shared a few quick tips for using clip-in hair extensions. “The most common mistake people make is not teasing the root area where the clip is attached,” Dorsey shared. “This is what gives you extra-secure hold.”

Another error to avoid? “Don't sleep with clip-ins, even with a scarf or a bonnet, because it can lead to alopecia,” he says. A good rule of thumb: “You can only sleep in semi-permanent hair extensions, such as sewn-in weaves, tape-ins, and keratin tips.”

Caring For Clip-In Hair Extensions

While Dorsey doesn’t recommend washing hair extensions after every wear, it’s still important to cleanse your clip-ins. “The best way to care for your clip-in extensions is to wash them once a week if you wear them daily in order to remove product buildup,” Dorsey says.

“Once you wash and rinse your clip-in extensions — BELLAMI recommends its Moisture Repair Shampoo — brush them with a detangling brush such as the Tangle Teezer Wet Detangler, hang them on a hanger, and let them air dry overnight.”