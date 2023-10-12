On Oct. 7, Rihanna and her beau, A$AP Rocky, stepped out in the streets of New York City for a fashionable date night. Both in oversized yet perfectly tailored co-ord sets that complemented one another (hers being a Canadian tuxedo à la Miu Miu), the power couple opted for crisp white shirts, diamond-encrusted silver statement jewelry, and eye-veiling sunglasses to match in an understated way.

While Rihanna’s bright red nails added an on-trend pop of color to her ‘fit, her makeup was kept quite minimal with a softly blushed complexion and some chocolate-hued glossy lips.

As for her tresses? The Fenty Beauty founder’s almond brown hair was kept long, wet, and siren-esque — and Kendall Dorsey, the celebrity stylist behind the sultry look, told Bustle exactly how to achieve it.

Rihanna’s Wavy Almond Brown Hair

Debuting a new hue, Rihanna wore her cool brown hair with a deep side part. Dorsey created a style with beachy water waves that were natural and textured, along with some serious shine.

The “Lift Me Up” singer’s wet hair look was all things edgy and seductive — and just so happened to be a trending hairstyle on the New York Fashion Week S/S ’24 runways in Sept. 2023.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Dorsey Dishes On Rihanna’s Hair

Rihanna’s hairstylist for the occasion gave Bustle a breakdown. “To get the wet look, I used Color Wow Pop & Lock High Gloss Finish, a styling and oil treatment that gives that wet appearance while preventing frizz, and Color Wow Shook Spray, which defines curls and gives them a hydrated, glossy look.”

As for her inches? Dorsey shared how vital extensions were for her night out. “I love to use the BELLAMI Silk Seam Clip-In Extensions because they are real human hair and I can use any product I would use on natural hair [on them].” The star opted for the 24 inch, almond brown shade.

If you want to recreate the look, he shared a few quick tips for using clip-in hair extensions. “The most common mistake people make is not teasing the root area where the clip is attached,” Dorsey shared. “This is what gives you extra-secure hold.”

Another error to avoid? “Don't sleep with clip-ins, even with a scarf or a bonnet, because it can lead to alopecia,” he says. A good rule of thumb: “You can only sleep in semi-permanent hair extensions, such as sewn-in weaves, tape-ins, and keratin tips.”

Caring For Clip-In Hair Extensions

While Dorsey doesn’t recommend washing hair extensions after every wear, it’s still important to cleanse your clip-ins. “The best way to care for your clip-in extensions is to wash them once a week if you wear them daily in order to remove product buildup,” Dorsey says.

“Once you wash and rinse your clip-in extensions — BELLAMI recommends its Moisture Repair Shampoo — brush them with a detangling brush such as the Tangle Teezer Wet Detangler, hang them on a hanger, and let them air dry overnight.”