For the ultimate masterclass in couples dressing, look no further than Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Mere days after they celebrated A$AP’s birthday at New York hotspot Carbone, the stylish duo hit the town, once again, for another date night.

Staying true to their individual style DNA, each of their Saturday night ensembles was utterly flawless. Though each could stand alone, together their looks were in perfect harmony.

Rihanna’s Bra-Forward Canadian Tux

The “Lift Me Up” singer built an outfit around easy denim staples for a more relaxed, casual look. But, as we all know, there’s nothing low-key about Rihanna’s sense of style — no matter how basic her items may seem.

A classic Canadian tuxedo was the base of her ensemble. On bottom, the Fenty Beauty mogul chose a pair of wide-leg jeans with a faded, light-to-medium wash.

Meanwhile, on top, she reached for a matching denim jacket with a frayed, crop hem. Both the pants and the jacket were designed by Miu Miu and retail for $1,270 and $1,790, respectively.

Fully leaning into her daring style sensibilities, the Ocean’s 8 actor left her jacket completely unbuttoned to reveal the white button-up beneath. Coincidentally, her shirt was also completely unbuttoned — a twisted knot was the only thing holding it closed.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Gaping at the neck, Rihanna’s plunging blouse showcased her décolletage and the accompanying bra. She then layered the would-be workwear over a contrasting black brassiere made of totally sheer material.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

She Topped With Lots Of “Diamonds”

Even in jeans, Rihanna looked utterly elevated. The “Diamonds” singer reached for just that, layering on the most ornate of necklaces — a few bedecked in precious jewels. Her ring, too, was high-key sparkly.

Adding a bit of much-needed drama, she further merchandised with black Balenciaga pointed-toe pumps that were completely blanketed in 3D satin bows. (They retail for $1,900, FYI.)

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

As for her glam, Rihanna wore her recently-dyed honey-blonde hair down in wet-look waves and swiped on pale mauve lipstick. And because red nails are indeed having a moment, her fingers were polished in a striking, cherry red lacquer.

A$AP Rocky’s Suave Khaki Suit

Looking equally dapper, A$AP took style cues from his long-term partner. He, too, wore a matching set — his choice: a khaki suit — and paired it with a white tank underneath.

Like Rihanna, the rapper also reached for several generously bedazzled chains. He carried a woven, olive green leather tote, completing his Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

A round of applause for Mom and Dad.