With the heat of summer on its way out in lieu of cool fall days, NYC’s rain-soaked streets have been bustling with back-to-back New York Fashion Week events since Sept. 8. And while countless A-listers are putting their best foot forward, with Audrey Hepburn-inspired “midi bangs,” coquettish hair ribbons, and nipple-baring style moments aplenty, the Spring/Summer 2024 runways truly dictate the biggest fashion and beauty trends to watch.

One hairstyling trend in particular that has been having its main character moment? Very sirencore wet hair looks — though this NYFW in particular, the longtime celeb-loved look is taking a very dark, grungy turn.

At Jason Wu’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, lead hairstylist Jimmy Paul explained that the modern spin on finger waves were made to appear as if “the models just emerged from a shipwreck,” with strands that looked completely drenched and fluid. When paired with dewy, mermaid-like skin, the result gave a seductively ethereal appearance.

Bringing in that Tumblr-era grunge that’s resurfacing at incredible speeds cross-category, Eckhaus Latta’s runway models appeared to have wet hair near the first few inches towards the roots, somehow making those greasy hair days just before washes incredibly chic.

With industry-exclusive tips on recreating similar looks at-home sans the unwanted frizz, here are the most eye-catching wet hair looks that have graced the catwalks during this New York Fashion Week. Spoiler: mousses, gels, and hairsprays that lock your strands in place all day are a total must.

Shipwreck Waves At Jason Wu S/S ’24

Albert Urso/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul noted that “to achieve a wet, nearly drenched appearance without sacrificing the fluid movement of the natural hair texture” at the Jason Wu show, he leaned on quite a few TRESemmé essentials. First, he applied the brand’s Mega Control Hair Gel throughout damp hair, combing through the product from roots to ends. Adding shine and hold, he then applied the Keratin Smooth Shine Serum and Extra Hold Mousse throughout the models’ strands. After creating a deep side part, he began forming the fingers across the forehead and behind the ear, using creaseless clips to keep the look in place until completely dried. Finally, he set the hair with some Ultra Fine Hairspray all over.

Wet Roots At Eckhaus Latta S/S ’24

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking a grungy approach to the wet hair trend, the look of purposeful day two (or three) dirty hair ruled the Eckhaus Latta runway. As styled by Dylan Chavles, he opted for the Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse and Superfine Hair Spray à la Oribe, used in tandem at the roots for a look that is meant to reflect the sentiment of being stuck in time. The result? A reminder that the “clean girl” aesthetic is slowly but surely inching its way out of the high-fashion realm.

Gelled Twists At Palomo Spain S/S ’24

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

A nod to Kim Kardashian’s effortless pull-through bun that had the internet completely on the fence last fall, Palomo Spain added a very mermaidcore, gelled twist to the ‘do that felt sultry, structural, and grunge (especially with vivid “red velvet” streaks). Using all things KEVIN.MURPHY to achieve the look, lead stylist Sarah Lund explained that the updos were all about keeping everything sleek and away from the face, with streaks of colors that were “a cool nod to the ’90s.”

Slicked-Back Messy Buns At Khaite S/S ’24

Ashley Jahncke / Getty Images

Complementing the Khaite looks that walked the runway, the glam for this show aimed to balance strength with softness. Guido Palau, the hair lead, noted that the looks “feel natural, while still creating the toughness we were going for.” He first added touchable texture and gloss by way of the TRESemmé Extra Hold Mousse and Keratin Smooth Shine Serum. After styling the messy bun with loose, wet tendrils, he set the look with the brand’s Ultra Fine Hairspray (which allows for movement sans any stiffness).