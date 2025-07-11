The "Ripped Bob" Haircut Is The Ultimate Model-Off-Duty Look

Last year, there was one question that took over the beauty world: to bob or not to bob? In early 2024, it seemed as if everyone from Hollywood starlets to your coolest coworker was rocking the cut. It’s classic, low-maintenance, and surprisingly versatile — but, as it goes with most beauty trends, the ways to bob have multiplied since its fever pitch last year.

If you want something for your Euro summer, try the “Riviera bob.” If you want something that looks like a Renaissance painting brought to life, try the “Botticelli bob.” If you want something on the edgier side, the now-trending “ripped bob” might just be the look for you.

“The ripped bob is a haircut trend with a very textured one-length cut usually at the bottom of the neck, sitting right above the shoulder,” says celebrity hairstylist and Being Haircare brand advisor Alyx Liu. “The lengths are point cut and texturized — with minimal layering — and create a ‘ripped’ effect as if you were to rip a sheet of paper.”

You may have spotted this rendition of the classic bob on Lucy Hale, Gigi Hadid, and Elsa Hosk. And searches for the phrase have spiked, according to June’s Google Trends report — so you’ll likely be seeing a lot more of it soon.

The “Ripped Bob”

Consider this cut the edgy, alternative little sister to the clean-cut bob worn by Leslie Bibb in White Lotus Season 3 or Anna Wintour’s signature ‘do. It’s a style that gives “trying, but not too hard” vibes, which, according to Liu, is exactly the point. “This is quite a model off-duty type of look — it feels more effortless, yet still chic without being overdone with lots of layering, which often requires more styling,” they say.

An effortless slay with no need to power up multiple hot tools and layer on tons of product? Perfect for anyone who’s admittedly a little lazy but doesn’t want their look to come at a cost.

An Undone Summer Look

With minimal layering and therefore minimal styling required, the ripped bob is perfect for chill summer days (see Miss Hadid above). This cut looks good straight, curled, and waved, according to Liu, and they say you won’t have to spend nearly as much time blow-drying as you would with a more classic bob or longer styles. Because let’s be honest: is there anything worse than using hot tools on a sweltering day?

Liu says this kind of bob is great for those with finer, thinner, and medium hair types that are straight to wavy. For the curly girls, the ‘do might require more heat and styling regularly to achieve the desired finish.

The look lends itself to being air-dried after a salty day at the beach, but can also be achieved with a leave-in conditioner to minimize frizz. Liu recommends products like the being haircare MAJOR NO-FRIZZ Smoothing Leave-In Conditioner or the being haircare MAJOR SHINE Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner for finer hair, though the Fenty Beauty Water Boi Reparative Leave-In Detangling Conditioner Spray is also a good option.

A new way to bob that’s low-key, a little edgy, and no fuss? Sign me up.