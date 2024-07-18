It seems these days, every single it girl in Hollywood has chopped their naturally long locks to an above-the-shoulder bob — and the lengthy list of girlies with the chic ’do is still growing.

Not long before the 2024 Met Gala, Sydney Sweeney debuted a shaggy lob, going shorter and shorter for the wildly effortless vibe that she continues to rock now. Just before that, Zendaya appeared on screen in The Challengers (which may be a movie about tennis, but is more like a fashion film TBH), no doubt adding to the current bob culture.

Gigi Hadid also joined the club this past spring, ditching her long blonde strands for the carefree cut, as did Hailee Steinfeld at the start of summer (which is major, considering she’s very much been associated with her healthy, long brunette hair throughout her career).

While Megan Thee Stallion experiments with her look on the daily, she recently rocked a sleek, jet-black style that curled under her ears. And just before the month of July, Lily Collins joined the ranks with her French girl-inspired cut.

All of this is to say, A-listers are clearly breaking up with their signature look in place of the shoulder-skimming haircut... but should you be following suit?

The Beauty Of The Bob

If you are on the fence about going for an aesthetic-altering hair transformation, you may want to hear from industry experts first.

“Bobs are super chic, can be easy to style, and are a fresh, modern look that most everyone can wear,” says Laura Polko, a House of Frieda ambassador and celeb-loved hairstylist who so happens to work with both Gigi Hadid *and* Hailee Steinfeld. “They are also great in the summer heatwave, which is why we’ve been seeing them everywhere.”

In other words? Bobs are not only a way to refresh your personal style, but can be breezy and hassle-free (especially for the hottest time of the year).

Dhiran Mistry, a celebrity hair guru who so happens to be a bob aficionado, shares a similar sentiment with Bustle. “Bobs are timeless haircuts that will always be a good idea — especially when someone needs a change. It’s a striking look that’s classic and chic.”

Chris Appleton, a master hair artist who frequently works with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez as well as a Shark Beauty global ambassador, admits the chop will be a mainstay for months to come. “The ‘preppy bob’ made a comeback in 2023, and it won’t be going anywhere this year — it’s the perfect low-maintenance cut, especially with this hot summer we are experiencing.”

And all three experts agree: That while going for a bob is the ultimate power move, there are also a few things to consider before making that salon appointment.

Is A Bob The Right Chop For You?

What to access first? “You definitely want to consider your face shape, hair texture, and [the maintence this cut requires],” says Polko. “To maintain a bob, you’re likely going to need a trim every couple months, not only for length but also to ensure it doesn't get too bulky and puffy.” For those that may not be interested in spending too much time in a salon, this fact can of course be a deterrent.

“I think the best thing to ask is how you are going to wear and style it yourself,” Mistry says of making the decision. In other words: Having a few go-to styles you can manage on your own is key.

As for the lesser known thing to consider? A Bustle editor who has joined the bob club in the past says the grow-out phase is particularly rough (though entirely worth the short hair era all the same).

Curly Girls Can Rock A Bob, Too

For the straight hair girls with minimal texture, a bob is often a no-brainer — but what about those with curls and coils?

“Sometimes I feel like people with curly hair think they can only have a few different hairstyles or that they can’t participate in trends,” April Kayganich, a curl expert and Hairstory Network hairstylist, tells Bustle. “I think when people try to use verbiage that stylists use, it can get taken out of context. The best way to ‘tell’ your stylist what you want is to show them pictures of the style you are looking for, and try your best to find people with a similar curl pattern.”

While Polko warns that it may take a little bit more time to properly manage textured strands, bobs can be for everyone when done right. “You’re probably going to need to take more time to style it — the John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl Reviver Mousse and Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum are great products for curly hair in particular,” she says.

Moreover, Mistry notes that those with straighter hair types may be looking for more volume and texture. Those with curlier hair, however, have a different battle to fight: taming frizz. “Take into consideration your texture and ask your stylist how to apply products if needed,” he says.

Tips On Styling Your New Bob

Ready to take the plunge? You may want to have these few tips on styling your new cut on the ready.

“With bobs, the messier the hair, the better it looks,” says Appleton. “I like to dry the hair from root to tip with a round brush and concentrator, then go in with the auto wrap curlers with the Shark Beauty FlexStyle Aqua Splash.” For a finishing touch, he points to a hair spray or texturizer to further mess up the curls for a worn, bed-head vibe.

On the other hand, a tame bob moment can also be endlessly chic. “I love a sleek, straight bob,” says Polko. This ’do in particular is all about shine, so be sure to finish it off with a weightless hair oil or serum that adds a glossy finish.

While bobs are no doubt trending amongst Hollywood’s elite, what really matters is owning your new look (even throughout the difficult grow-out phase). Because although you can make a short chop work for just about any and every hair type and face shape — it’s pure confidence that’s truly the secret sauce.