Whether or not Sabrina Carpenter has recently come onto your radar thanks to her most viral singles — like “Nonsense,” “Espresso,” and “Taste” (to only name a few) — the multi-hyphenate has actually been in the spotlight since she was only 12 years old. Seriously.

Thus, Carpenter’s skin has been covered in glam, endlessly photographed and filmed, and essentially put through the ringer for over a decade. Here, her long-time esthetician shares a bit more about the blonde bombshell’s personal skin woes and the exact maintenance routine she’s created for the star, which keeps her feeling fresh and breakout-free when she’s on the go.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Skin Type

Renée Rouleau — a celeb-loved esthetician who has been in the industry for over 35 years — has worked with Carpenter for 10 years. Of course, her complexion’s needs have shifted from a 15-year-old girl to a 25-year-old woman, though giving her a “signature glow” has been a consistent goal throughout their time together.

When they first met in 2014, Rouleau tells Bustle that she was targeting the “because i liked a boy” singer’s teenage hormonal breakouts, which then turned into bouts of adult acne.

Next to regular facials that “reset her skin,” here’s a look at Sabrina’s curated skin care routine (promise it’s short and sweet).

The Routine That Works For Her

As far as her skin’s maintenance routine, Carpenter uses a handful of Renée Rouleau Skin Care essentials to deeply cleanse, hydrate, exfoliate, and protect her complexion.

“After a long performance or photo shoot, Sabrina loves the AHA/BHA Blemish Control Cleanser to deep clean and unclog the pores,” Rouleau tells Bustle. “She uses the Rapid Response Detox Cleanser in the morning to help combat acne during this busy season.”

After cleansing, one of her essential steps is to add some quick hydration via the Elderberry Soothing Toner.

Rouleau explains that self-tanner is essential for her regime, so finding a gentle (yet effective) way to slough off those dead skin cells is necessary. “The Triple Berry Smoothing Peel is perfect for a quick exfoliation to achieve what Sabrina calls ‘a brilliant glow,’” she says. What’s more, the Rapid Response Detox Masque has become her go-to treatment to unclog her pores and keep breakouts at bay.

For the daytime, Carpenter reaches for both the Vitamin C&E Treatment and Weightless Protection SPF 30 — the latter of which the artist has used since she was 15.

Rouleau explains when the duo met, Carpenter wasn’t big into taking care of her skin. The gateway was having her use sunscreen daily, which the songstress has now done since she was 15. This formula, in particular, is breakout-friendly (making it perfect for all ages and skin types).

Acne-prone or sensitive skin girlies: take notes.