December is finally here — and for the beauty lovers of the world, that means end-of-year hair appointments, makeup bag refreshes, and holiday-ready nail designs are in the works.

Whether or not you’re heading to a glamorous event before 2023 ends, Christmas is an opportunity for the fashion-forward to experiment with their look. Statement-making nail art, of course, is often the icing on the cake that elevates any look.

This holiday season, quite a few nail art trends are having their main character moment. To name just a few: dainty ribbon details are on the rise, rhinestone-bedazzled tips have been trending, detailed snowflake art is everywhere, and all things chrome were among the year’s most popular manicure trends.

While Christmas is all about love, joy, and treating your loved ones with thoughtful gifts — that doesn’t mean you can’t serve a look for the holiday, too.

In need of some easy manicure inspo for your next salon appointment? Below, find 15 simple Christmas nail art designs for the 2023 holiday season that are festive, stunningly subtle, and minimal.

1 Holiday-Ready French Tips @jadeandpolished Replacing a stark white French tip with a Christmas-inspired red polish color is an easy way to create an eye-catching manicure for the holiday. Add in classic pearls for an extra bit of luxury.

2 Taylor Swift’s Christmas Chrome James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images On the evening of Dec. 6, Taylor Swift was spotted with alternating red and green chrome nails. If that isn’t the best Christmas mani inspiration, I’m not sure what is...

3 Emerald Micro French Manicure @amyle.nails For the manicure minimalists who still want to adorn their tips with a festive vibe, try painting on some micro French tips with a Christmas tree-inspired deep green color.

4 Frosted Blue Chrome @tiffanyabbigailebeauty “Frosted” blue chrome nails are set to take over the winter months — and when you add white snowflake nail art on a few statement tips, the look serves serious ice princess vibes.

5 Abstract Christmas Tree Nail Art @joydumpling For an effortless way to create a Christmastime manicure, paint neutral nails with simple abstract trees using a glittering green nail polish and a tiny nail art brush.

6 Invisible Festive French Tips @sansungnails Creating the look of a French manicure without adding the traditional white tip, draw on holiday-inspired garlands with a pretty red ribbon in each nail’s center.

7 Simple Sparkly Details @anouknailedit Craving a quietly luxurious manicure moment that still has a bit of holiday sparkle? Swipe on a neutral, “your nails but better” polish color, then add a simple gilded cuff design.

8 Red Santa’s Hat French Tips @nailslpc.xo A classic red French manicure is made all the more fun, festive, and creative with tiny Santa Claus hats painted on both ring fingers.

9 Holiday Plaid Nails @samrosenails Pllaid nails are a major green flag for the winter months ahead — and this holiday-ready manicure perfectly channels the spirit of Christmas via red and green nail polish colors.

10 Subtle Peppermint Nail Art @samrosenails ICYWW, the half moon manicure dates back to as early as the 1920s, making this sweet peppermint set a modern, Christmasy take on the vintage-inspired look.

11 Christmas Tree Aura Nails @setbysoly For a manicure that will embrace your love for the holiday season, these simple green aura nails will add a major pop of vibrant color to your Christmas look.

12 Ruby Red Bows @disseynails Christmas marks a season of giving (and of course, receiving). Why not give yourself the gift of a ribbon-wrapped manicure for the holidays?

13 Sparkling Silver Ombré Nails @amyle.nails In need of a manicure that will seamlessly transition from Christmas to New Years Eve? Ombré French tips with silver glitter are sure to shine for both holidays.

14 The Sweetest Candy Cane Nail Art @joydumpling If eating candy canes happens to be one of your favorite Christmas traditions, pay homage by painting micro versions of the minty treats on top of an understated nail polish color.

15 Bejeweled French Tips @sansungnails Take your manicure to new glamorous heights with some Frenchies that are adorned with red, emerald, and golden gemstones (and a few pearls sprinkled into the mix, too).