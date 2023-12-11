December is finally here — and for the beauty lovers of the world, that means end-of-year hair appointments, makeup bag refreshes, and holiday-ready nail designs are in the works.
Whether or not you’re heading to a glamorous event before 2023 ends, Christmas is an opportunity for the fashion-forward to experiment with their look. Statement-making nail art, of course, is often the icing on the cake that elevates any look.
This holiday season, quite a few nail art trends are having their main character moment. To name just a few: dainty ribbon details are on the rise, rhinestone-bedazzled tips have been trending, detailed snowflake art is everywhere, and all things chrome were among the year’s most popular manicure trends.
While Christmas is all about love, joy, and treating your loved ones with thoughtful gifts — that doesn’t mean you can’t serve a look for the holiday, too.
In need of some easy manicure inspo for your next salon appointment? Below, find 15 simple Christmas nail art designs for the 2023 holiday season that are festive, stunningly subtle, and minimal.