16 Elegant Balletcore-Inspired Nail Ideas For An En Pointe Manicure

Think pink.

If you're looking for classy pink nail ideas, balletcore manicures are the move.
@sansungnails
Balletcore sounds exactly as you might imagine. It’s all things youthful, playfully girlish, and ultimately, is inspired by the ballerina wardrobe and dancer lifestyle. And especially with regards to balletcore-inspired makeup, hairstyles, and clothes — you can expect a ton of dainty ribbons, ballerina buns, soft silhouettes, and a whole lot of pink.

ICYMI, balletcore is taking over TikTok’s For You pages *and* the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Case in point? International supermodel and total it-girl of the moment Bella Hadid has co-signed the overtly feminine movement, opting for ballet flats, leg warmers, and ribbons in her hair on more than one occasion.

When it comes to manicures and summer-ready pedicures, ballet-approved nail art trends (like the high-shine “lip gloss” manicure, for example) have become a serious staple for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more. And alongside the ever-popular glazed donut nails, it seems that clean fingertips and a soft girl aesthetic is still set to reign through the warmer months.

Want to get in on the balletcore trend by way of a fresh manicure? From maximalist sets with bows to effortlessly minimal looks featuring pearls, here are 16 classy nail art ideas. Fair warning: be prepared to think pink.

1

Make Me Blush

A TikTok nail art trend that originates from Korea, blush nails make it appear as if your nail beds are flushed.

2

Pretty Pink Jelly Beans

A gorgeous jelly-like, mid-tone pink polish that makes your tips look like little jelly beans, this limited edition shade from the Lights Lacquer x Polly Pocket collab is an easy go-to (and *so* nostalgic).

3

Barely There “Lip Gloss” Nails

Want to give some serious balletcore vibes no matter the nail art design? Coffin-shaped tips look just like pretty pointe shoes (especially when painted in “lip gloss”-inspired lacquers).

4

Vanilla French Manicure

Enter your soft girl era with some vanilla Frenchies.

5

Ballerinas In 3D

For maximalist nails that scream balletcore, opt for baby pink hues and 3D ribbons made of pearls.

6

Very Velvet Press-Ons

Velvet nails were a major trend during the winter months — and especially in a vibrant hue (like these Pink Velvet Press-Ons), the trend feels fresh for spring and summer, too.

7

Pretty Little Pearls

Elevate any nail look with some pearl decor (or snag these pretty Glam Getter Press-Ons à la Paintbucket).

8

Strawberry Glazed Donut

A fan of the viral glazed donut nails? Try look with shades of pink instead.

9

French En Pointe

Bring your French manicure to a sharp point for a stunning look that is especially lovely on stiletto-shaped tips.

10

Black Swan Set

Not so much into pink? These Black Swan-inspired nails take the balletcore trend to a darker place with jet black lacquer and black 3D bows to match.

11

Pearlescent Finish

Add a pretty pearlescent finish to bare nails with Pleasing’s Pearly Tops Polish (ICYMI: This is Harry Styles’ brand).

12

Pink Aura Chrome

Where blush nails meet aura nails — these on-trend chrome details are both sweet and edgy at the same time.

13

All Pink Everything

Pink double-lined French tips? Check. Butterfly gems? Check. This design is simply everything.

14

Feeling French Glaze

Want an on-trend glazed manicure in a pinch? These French Glaze press-ons from Quickies are the move.

15

Pure Pink Frosting

When in doubt, paint your nails in any bubblegum pink nail polish shade for an easy ballerina-inspired mani moment.

16

Sparkly Micro French

Micro French manicures are totally on-trend (even Jennifer Lopez is a fan). These minimal yet sparkling nails are perfect for barre class, date night, and beyond.