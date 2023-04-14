Balletcore sounds exactly as you might imagine. It’s all things youthful, playfully girlish, and ultimately, is inspired by the ballerina wardrobe and dancer lifestyle. And especially with regards to balletcore-inspired makeup, hairstyles, and clothes — you can expect a ton of dainty ribbons, ballerina buns, soft silhouettes, and a whole lot of pink.
ICYMI,
balletcore is taking over TikTok’s For You pages *and* the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Case in point? International supermodel and total it-girl of the moment Bella Hadid has co-signed the overtly feminine movement, opting for ballet flats, leg warmers, and ribbons in her hair on more than one occasion.
When it comes to manicures and
summer-ready pedicures, ballet-approved nail art trends (like the high-shine “lip gloss” manicure, for example) have become a serious staple for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more. And alongside the ever-popular glazed donut nails, it seems that clean fingertips and a soft girl aesthetic is still set to reign through the warmer months.
Want to get in on the balletcore trend by way of a fresh manicure? From maximalist sets with bows to effortlessly minimal looks featuring pearls, here are 16 classy nail art ideas. Fair warning: be prepared to think pink.
1 Make Me Blush
A TikTok nail art trend that originates from Korea, blush nails make it appear as if your nail beds are flushed.
2 Pretty Pink Jelly Beans
A gorgeous jelly-like, mid-tone pink polish that makes your tips look like little jelly beans, this limited edition shade from the
Lights Lacquer x Polly Pocket collab is an easy go-to (and *so* nostalgic). 3 Barely There “Lip Gloss” Nails
Want to give some serious balletcore vibes no matter the nail art design? Coffin-shaped tips look just like pretty pointe shoes (especially when painted in
“lip gloss”-inspired lacquers). 5 Ballerinas In 3D
For maximalist nails that scream balletcore, opt for baby pink hues and 3D ribbons made of pearls.
6 Very Velvet Press-Ons Velvet nails were a major trend during the winter months — and especially in a vibrant hue (like these Pink Velvet Press-Ons), the trend feels fresh for spring and summer, too. 7 Pretty Little Pearls
Elevate any nail look with some pearl decor (or snag these pretty
Glam Getter Press-Ons à la Paintbucket). 9 French En Pointe
Bring your French manicure to a sharp point for a stunning look that is especially lovely on stiletto-shaped tips.
10 Black Swan Set
Not so much into pink? These
Black Swan-inspired nails take the balletcore trend to a darker place with jet black lacquer and black 3D bows to match. 12 Pink Aura Chrome
Where blush nails meet
aura nails — these on-trend chrome details are both sweet and edgy at the same time. 13 All Pink Everything
Pink double-lined French tips? Check. Butterfly gems? Check. This design is simply everything.
14 Feeling French Glaze
Want an on-trend glazed manicure in a pinch? These
French Glaze press-ons from Quickies are the move. 15 Pure Pink Frosting
When in doubt, paint your nails in any bubblegum pink nail polish shade for an easy ballerina-inspired mani moment.
16 Sparkly Micro French
Micro French manicures are totally on-trend (
even Jennifer Lopez is a fan). These minimal yet sparkling nails are perfect for barre class, date night, and beyond.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >