Balletcore sounds exactly as you might imagine. It’s all things youthful, playfully girlish, and ultimately, is inspired by the ballerina wardrobe and dancer lifestyle. And especially with regards to balletcore-inspired makeup, hairstyles, and clothes — you can expect a ton of dainty ribbons, ballerina buns, soft silhouettes, and a whole lot of pink.

ICYMI, balletcore is taking over TikTok’s For You pages *and* the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends. Case in point? International supermodel and total it-girl of the moment Bella Hadid has co-signed the overtly feminine movement, opting for ballet flats, leg warmers, and ribbons in her hair on more than one occasion.

When it comes to manicures and summer-ready pedicures, ballet-approved nail art trends (like the high-shine “lip gloss” manicure, for example) have become a serious staple for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more. And alongside the ever-popular glazed donut nails, it seems that clean fingertips and a soft girl aesthetic is still set to reign through the warmer months.

Want to get in on the balletcore trend by way of a fresh manicure? From maximalist sets with bows to effortlessly minimal looks featuring pearls, here are 16 classy nail art ideas. Fair warning: be prepared to think pink.

1 Make Me Blush A TikTok nail art trend that originates from Korea, blush nails make it appear as if your nail beds are flushed.

2 Pretty Pink Jelly Beans Lights Lacquer it's the little things Jelly Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer A gorgeous jelly-like, mid-tone pink polish that makes your tips look like little jelly beans, this limited edition shade from the Lights Lacquer x Polly Pocket collab is an easy go-to (and *so* nostalgic).

3 Barely There “Lip Gloss” Nails Want to give some serious balletcore vibes no matter the nail art design? Coffin-shaped tips look just like pretty pointe shoes (especially when painted in “lip gloss”-inspired lacquers).

4 Vanilla French Manicure Enter your soft girl era with some vanilla Frenchies.

5 Ballerinas In 3D For maximalist nails that scream balletcore, opt for baby pink hues and 3D ribbons made of pearls.

7 Pretty Little Pearls Elevate any nail look with some pearl decor (or snag these pretty Glam Getter Press-Ons à la Paintbucket).

8 Strawberry Glazed Donut A fan of the viral glazed donut nails? Try look with shades of pink instead.

9 French En Pointe Bring your French manicure to a sharp point for a stunning look that is especially lovely on stiletto-shaped tips.

10 Black Swan Set Not so much into pink? These Black Swan-inspired nails take the balletcore trend to a darker place with jet black lacquer and black 3D bows to match.

12 Pink Aura Chrome Where blush nails meet aura nails — these on-trend chrome details are both sweet and edgy at the same time.

13 All Pink Everything Pink double-lined French tips? Check. Butterfly gems? Check. This design is simply everything.

14 Feeling French Glaze Quickies French Glaze 24pc Press On Nail Set Quickies $29.95 See On Quickies Want an on-trend glazed manicure in a pinch? These French Glaze press-ons from Quickies are the move.

15 Pure Pink Frosting When in doubt, paint your nails in any bubblegum pink nail polish shade for an easy ballerina-inspired mani moment.