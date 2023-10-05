Come the crisp months of fall, an innate desire to cozy up with cashmere blankets, oversized plaid shirts, and pumpkin-scented candles tends to takeover. When it comes to painting on a fresh set of tips, the nail art trends tend to see some major shifts, too. And spoiler: Burberry-inspired plaid nails are a major vibe this season.
As predicted by nail experts, expect to see the classic design in rich jewel-toned hues. Some notable shades to keep an eye out for? Emerald green and vibrant red (which are on-trend cross-category, with celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and Megan Fox embracing the bold shades via makeup looks and hair color).
Another nail polish shade that TikTok can’t get enough of right now? “Cherry mocha,” which is essentially a buzzy way of describing dark red tips with a brown undertone.
Whether you’re a manicure minimalist who favors simple designs or much prefer that maximalist life when it comes to nail art — plaid is a surprisingly versatile print that can be incorporated in countless ways.
From understated details inspired by Burberry’s iconic print to more out-there designs, here 15 unique plaid nail art ideas for the chilly fall and winter months ahead.