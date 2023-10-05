Come the crisp months of fall, an innate desire to cozy up with cashmere blankets, oversized plaid shirts, and pumpkin-scented candles tends to takeover. When it comes to painting on a fresh set of tips, the nail art trends tend to see some major shifts, too. And spoiler: Burberry-inspired plaid nails are a major vibe this season.

As predicted by nail experts, expect to see the classic design in rich jewel-toned hues. Some notable shades to keep an eye out for? Emerald green and vibrant red (which are on-trend cross-category, with celebrities such as Christina Aguilera and Megan Fox embracing the bold shades via makeup looks and hair color).

Another nail polish shade that TikTok can’t get enough of right now? “Cherry mocha,” which is essentially a buzzy way of describing dark red tips with a brown undertone.

Whether you’re a manicure minimalist who favors simple designs or much prefer that maximalist life when it comes to nail art — plaid is a surprisingly versatile print that can be incorporated in countless ways.

From understated details inspired by Burberry’s iconic print to more out-there designs, here 15 unique plaid nail art ideas for the chilly fall and winter months ahead.

Burberry-Inspired Nails @alexiaxnails With shades of beige, black, and dark red, this plaid manicure is serving Burberry chic. Sweater-print accent nails add an extra layer of coziness.

Cherry Mocha Tones @groovynailsbybea Olive green and cherry mocha nail polish colors are very much in at the moment, making this plaid set an obvious choice for the fall and winter months.

Simple Plaid Nails @anouknailedit For the manicure minimalists who prefer to keep their nail designs super simple, a subtle nod to the plaid print is a major green flag (that works year round, too).

Pumpkin Hues @chon.nails If a pumpkin spice latte were a manicure, it would surely be this set. It combines a plaid accent nail, an orange gradient design, and a spooky chrome spider for optimal fall vibes.

Pretty Plaid French Tips @nailqueennadia For the forever fans of classic French tips, trade in the signature stark white tip for an unexpected pop of neutral plaid.

Matte Buffalo Plaid Manicure @nailxaesthetics For an ultra-cozy effect on your nails, this red and black buffalo print is the move. A matte top coat is the perfect finishing touch.

Clear Nails Topped With Plaid @nailsbyyagal ICYWW, clear nails are anything but basic — especially when topped with colorful plaid lines. Seen here on short tips, the design looks great on any nail length.

Monochromatic Sweater Nails @alexiaxnails Using your favorite nail polish color, try a monochromatic set of “more is more” nails. A pretty shade of sage green is always a solid choice for the season.

Hot Pink Plaid Nails @samrosenails If you can’t seem to shake Barbiecore shades of hot pink, try a pretty plaid print on top of the buzzy hue.

Cabincore Patchwork Nails @chelsdonails This set of patchwork-style mushroom nails are made all the more cozy with a bit of plaid.

Rainbow Plaid Nails @groovynailsbybea Who said that bright manicures had to end after the summer months? This eye-catching rainbow nail design proves that plaid patterns can be colorful.

Angelic White Hues @spoken_nailz For a manicure that will take you from end of fall into the early months of snowy winter, this neutral set of tips is the perfect pick.

Forest Green Plaid Nails @primping_aint_easy Feeling those on-trend emerald hues ahead of your next salon appointment? Opt for the flattering green shade as a base for your plaid tips.

Chromatic Fine Lines @samrosenails Elevate your black and red plaid print with silver-hued chromatic details.