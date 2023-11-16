Calling It Now: Blue Chrome Nails Will Be Everywhere This Winter

When it comes to the hottest manicures in Hollywood right now, chrome nails truly reign as the ultimate “cool girl” set of tips.

Celebs have worn just about every single mirror-like nail color in recent months. Dua Lipa rocked a disco-inspired silver manicure, Hailey Bieber debuted chocolate chrome nails, Beyoncé had a gunmetal moment on the Renaissance Tour, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker got creamy glazed donut pedicure...And that’s just scratching the surface.

Alongside equally buzzy colors like vampy black and holiday-ready red, blue chrome nails are an underrated manicure that experts predict will be very on-trend for the winter months ahead.

“Frosted” Blue Chrome Nails

While fall is often associated with comfy warm tones (like Halle Bailey’s pumpkin spice aura nails or the toasty tortoiseshell print design spotted on Sydney Sweeney), winter 2024 is ushering in chilly cool tones.

“I'm sure blue pastel with chrome will be around all winter to give a frosty, snowy look,” manicurist Rachel Joseph recently shared with Bustle.

“Winter shouldn't be all muted colors,” says Michelle Nguyen, founder and CEO of PLA. “I love some pastels and brights in the colder months.”

Predicting that blue “winter frosted toes” will be a popular pedicure choice this season, Nguyen suggests topping a “crystal blue” like PLA’s Good for the Sole or Baddie O'Clock with a chromatic powder. “Your toes will certainly pop and look good even through the winter months.”

Icy Blue Nail Polish Is The Move

For those who are ready to try the rising nail art trend (and don’t feel like hitting up a salon), a coat of icy blue chrome nail polish is an effortless way to tap those winter wonderland vibes.

Nails.INC’s Chrome Is Where The Heart Is Metallic Nail Polish creates a smooth, metal-like effect on your nails, while the Mooncat House Of Hades Nail Lacquer is a reflective glitter formula in a dramatic cobalt color.

Blue Chrome Press-On Nails

While there are quite a few easy hacks for those who want to slay the chrome manicure trend, press-on nails are a super fast way to get the look.

A-listers like Kim Kardashian are notable fans of the press-on life, which can leave your natural nails virtually damage-free with the right removal process.

Some recommendations: Quickies Ice Queen set gives pastel frosted vibes, while the Static Nails Sapphire Round Velvet press-on nails give deep, dark, and sultry vibes by comparison.