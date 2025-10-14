Nothing says fall quite like a burning candle, especially if it has a spooky little smoke tendril wafting up to the sky. It’s witchy, Halloweeny, and also somehow cozy — like something you’d see in the iconic ’90s classic Practical Magic.

Now imagine those same smoky tendrils on your fingertips. That’s the idea behind the “smoke nail trend,” which is making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram. Instead of painting on a solid base of polish, these manis feature the illusion of wafts of smoke, often on a see-through background.

The design feels magical — and depending on your color palette, it can skew creepy or sweet. Go for black to channel the spell-casting Owens sisters, or a soft pink for something more ethereal.

The smoke effect also mimics marbling, adding a textured, almost 3D dimension to your usual mani. To DIY, use a fine brush and a light touch to create wispy, wafting swirls, or go bolder if you want more of a marbled finish. Either way, the set will be totally spellbinding.

Keep scrolling for 10 smoke-inspired nail art ideas that are perfect for fall — and beyond.

1 Smoke Show Instagram/@stay.witch One of the best ways to show off the smoke effect is by painting it on top of a clear background. The see-through acrylic allows you to see every tendril of smoke as it curls and bends — almost like it’s blowing away off the tips of your fingers.

2 Black & White Instagram/@bees.knees.nails Opt for a black manicure on one hand and a white one on the other for a cool mismatched set. To let the smoke take center stage, go for a gray and black polish and a milky white, both of which will help the darker details stand out.

3 Smoke Signal Instagram/@baylaurelnails Smoky swirls work surprisingly well as a French tip, too. Paint your base jet black — a shade that’s always a win for fall — and then go lighter on the tips with smoky, gray plumes. It’ll look like you just blew out a candle.

4 Fire & Ice Instagram/@jessicawhitenailartist While smoke nails are often black and white, you can 100% play with color if that’s more your vibe. Try a sky blue base with cobalt details, and make sure each nail looks different. The vibe is perfectly imperfect.

5 Wispy Waves Instagram/@stay.witch While smoke nails can lean spooky, they can also be pretty to look at. This set, with black and pink swirls on a milky base, is a subtler nod to the trend.

6 Smokin’ Hot Instagram/@nailedit_beauty For a set that’ll truly stand out, paint the design with a blazing hot orange hue — then try not to call the fire department.

7 Dry Ice Instagram/@thenailtech__ This set is an ode to the white smoke that lingers in the air after you blow out a match. Recreate it with a nude base, clear tips, and an abstract smoky design that winds its way around your fingers.

8 Smoke Alarm Instagram/@xcalobeauty For an ode to the foggy nights and misty mornings of fall, coat your nails in an oxblood polish, then top with wisps of white.

9 Perfect Plumes Instagram/@the_red_wolf_cub_official If you’re looking for a Halloween nail design, this one’s a good bet. The smoke details form a delicate French tip, while the moon says, “Yea, I’m going out on Oct. 31.” It’ll pair perfectly with your costume, too, especially if you’re a witch.