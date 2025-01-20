While the New Year begins as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1, the Chinese Lunar New Year comes a few weeks later. In 2025, the new moon on Jan. 29 marks a fresh beginning for those who celebrate — and it signifies the formal switch from the year of the dragon to the snake’s year-long reign.

According to the Chinese zodiac, the snake represents wisdom, intuition, transformation, and growth, and those born under this animal are said to be incredibly intelligent. Consider this the perfect occasion to honor these vibes with a snake-inspired manicure.

An animal print mani is always a solid choice, and python nails give off total cool girl energy. You can customize your tips based on your preferences, too, and opt for either a subtle slithering design or a more realistic depiction of a snake’s scales.

Another way to add some year of the snake influence to your manicure is via easy-to-use nail tattoos. The Le Mini Macaron Lucky You Nail Stickers are ideal for the Lunar New Year as they feature red, black, and gold designs to choose from.

Whether or not you’re in House Slytherin (like Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet), scroll through to find 10 nail designs that celebrate the year of the snake.

1 Barely-There Python Print @bytayah If you’re a mani minimalist, simply add a subtle python print to an accent nail in a pale pink set. The end result is pretty, yet fierce.

2 3D Red Snake Details @bloombeautybarde Red is considered a lucky color in China — which means these ultra-sharp, dark red nails with 3D snakes will surely help you ring in the New Year with lots of good fortune.

3 Fine Line Snake Art @avrnailswatches Celebrate the Lunar New Year by adding a snake sticker onto the centers of each nail. Bonus points for outlining them in a Slytherin-inspired metallic green hue.

4 Abstract Snake-Like Texture @mariavinails Buzz-worthy blooming gel polish is the easiest way to recreate this abstract animal print mani, whether you paint your nails at home or not.

5 Red Year Of The Snake Design @han.polished This red, gold, and snake-adorned manicure is the quintessential Chinese Lunar New Year set.

6 Subtle Silver Chrome Snake Print @irinanailshym If you love a silver chrome mani, this textured snake print in the mirror-like shade will give your set the perfect festive touch.

7 Snake Print Skittles Manicure @acrylics_by_becca Choose your own color palette and create a year of the snake-coded Skittles manicure that features a simple python print on each nail.

8 Matte Serpent Set @chivisnails12 Create a head-turning holiday manicure with a mix of snake art, python print, and matte black nails. It’s giving goth chic.

9 Slithering Nail Tattoos @avrnailswatches Elevate an otherwise low-key neutral set with a detailed snake nail tattoo design that creatively spans across your tips.