Silver Chrome Nails Are The Ultimate Cool Girl Manicure

While warm-toned gold chrome nails are for the sun-drenched “goddess energy aesthetic” girlie, silver chrome is the go-to mani for every cool-toned lover who prefers a glamorously frosted “ice princess” vibe.

Silver nails in particular are beautifully metallic. Unlike glitter polish, they have the high shine and smoothness of a mirror. And when you opt for a chrome finish, your glossy manicure is akin to wearing glamourous jewelry and looks gorgeous with or without a stack of rings or bracelets of the same color.

As opposed to other colored chrome manis — like ruby red, black, pastel blue, or purple — silvery tones have a rocker-chic edge that feels distinct to the hue. It makes sense, considering Dua Lipa, for one, was spotted with disco ball-esque nails while romping through London. Gwen Stefani has also adorned her nails in the futuristic shade on the April 2024 cover of Nylon.

There’s more than one option with the kind of silver you choose, too. A gunmetal shade will be a bit darker and more intense, while lighter hues will have a much brighter, frostier effect on your tips.

Silver chrome nails strike a balance between being boldly out-there and super low-key. No matter the event or season, they’re a total vibe that will have all eyes on your tips.

5 Silver Chrome Nail Designs

While solid silver chrome is already a standout look, you can incorporate the luminous shade in all sorts of eye-catching designs.

Trade in the typical white tip for a stunning silver chrome for a modern flair. The metallic touch adds the perfect amount of edge to an otherwise classic design.

If you prefer an avant-garde mani, try topping a neutral set with abstract 3D details coated in a chromatic silver finish.

Silver french tip-inspired details, celestial stars, and sparkling rhinestones are an easy way to elevate a minimal manicure for the holidays.

Give your cool-toned silver chrome manicure some extra intrigue by adding textured waves that are sure to draw in lots of attention.

Adorn a single nail with an adorable silver chrome ribbon for a festive detail that makes your mani even more holiday-appropriate.

Recreate The Cool Girl Vibe At Home

When shopping for a chrome-like silver you can use at home, the Lights Lacquer Polish in Spanglish ($13) is a gorgeous mid-tone gunmetal with ultra-fine metallic sparkles. For something lighter and brighter, you can try Olive & June’s Long Lasting Polish in OJPAS ($9).

If you prefer press-ons, the OPI xPRESS/ON Instant Gel-Like Salon Manicure in Liquid Metal ($15.99) is a true silver chrome set. Or you can grab Frenchies with silver tips with Static Nails’ Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Metallic French ($20).