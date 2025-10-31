Some people say that your hands give away your real age. If that’s true, I’m officially 24 forever thanks to the new Soft Services x DedCool hand cream.

This collab, which officially launches at Sephora on Nov. 1, marries two of the internet’s favorite niche beauty brands: Soft Services, known for its minimalist packaging and results-driven body care formulas, and DedCool, the cool girl fragrance house behind the cult-favorite Xtra Milk scent — the one featured in the launch. The result? A delicious overnight treatment that delivers drool-worthy levels of softness, hydration, and just the right amount of sweetness.

I’ll be honest: I’ve never given hand cream much thought. It’s always lived in that mental folder labeled “Things I’ll care about when I’m older,” right next to daily vitamins and dentist appointments. But the moment I saw (and smelled) this dreamy product, I knew it was time to reconsider what was taking up a permanent spot on my nightstand.

Read on for everything to know about the Soft Services x DedCool Theraplush Xtra Milk Retinol Hand Cream, the skin care collab of fragrance lovers’ dreams.

Fast Facts

Price: $74

Best for: Anyone who wants soft hands and loves a sweet gourmand scent.

5/5 What I like: Sleek packaging, magnetic cap, and silky formula; plus it comes with a travel-size perfume

The Soft Services x DedCool Theraplush

The hand cream is a limited-edition take on Soft Service’s beloved Theraplush formula, which combines a gentle 0.05% retinoid complex with colloidal oatmeal to smooth fine lines, even tone, and restore softness — all without the greasy residue that makes you want to avoid texting for 10 minutes after applying. This time, though, that skin care goodness comes wrapped up in DedCool’s signature milk fragrance.

It’s a pairing so perfect, it almost makes you wonder how it didn’t happen sooner. The founder of Soft Services, Rebecca Zhou, agrees: “When Carina [Chaz, the CEO of DedCool] replied to one of my Instagram stories about Theraplush saying she was a longtime fan, everything clicked,” she tells Bustle. “I’ve been obsessed with Xtra Milk since one of my best friends introduced me to it back in 2022. It’s subtle but incredibly memorable, the kind of scent that just sticks with you — this collaboration really started as a mutual fan moment.”

Chaz echoes that sentiment. “I’ve loved Soft Services since they launched. Theraplush is this beautiful end-of-day ritual, and Xtra Milk enhances that moment with a layer of cozy serenity.”

My Review

Emma Stout

I’m sure I don’t need to remind you again: the scent is divine. It’s subtly sweet — think vanilla milk with a hint of something clean, like fresh laundry — without veering into cupcake territory. But what really makes me reach for this hand cream every night is the way the two brands put thought into every detail.

Take the magnetic cap, for example. It doesn’t require any twisting or fumbling with slippery fingers — just an easy click for the perfect dose. As a bonus, the inside of the cap doubles as a jewelry tray, so I can safely rest my rings while I massage in the cream. It’s these clever touches that turn a simple act of rubbing in lotion into a luxurious self-care experience.

And the formula delivers. My hands feel as soft as if I’d just had a hot wax treatment at the nail salon. Plus, the set includes a travel-size Xtra Milk spray — a perfect companion to the cream and a welcome bonus at this price point.

The Verdict

I’m in love. This retinol hand cream is the perfect holiday “treat yourself” moment, and I’ll be buying a refill container for myself and one for my mom. The results are there after only one use, but I can’t wait to see how baby-soft my mitts become when I keep using this every day. The internet made the right brands famous this time.