Carrie Bradshaw, TV’s favorite fictional columnist, has been shaping the contours of fashion since SATC first aired in 1998. Tossing style rulebooks out the window, she made her own, often wearing controversial items and styling ensembles “chaotically.”

There was a method to the madness, however. She religiously embraced her favorites including gigantic rosettes, Fendi Baguettes, and all Manolo Blahniks. She was also unbudging about the “ugly” styles she despised, among them were crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber bags and chunky kitten heels.

The worst fashion sin for her, however, was wearing scrunchies. She said so in Season 6 when she told Jack Berger (whom fans know as Post-it guy) that “No self-respecting New York City woman would be caught dead running around Manhattan in a scrunchie.” Yikes. That statement alone would be enough for any fashion fan to steer clear of the thick ponytail holder.

If there is one person, however, who could look run around Manhattan in a scrunchie and pull it off, it’s Bella Hadid. And that’s exactly what she did.

Bella’s Capri Pants Look

On Monday, March 24, the Orebella founder stepped out in NYC in a Carrie-coded look. To keep warm, she wore a black leather bomber, a recent cold-weather fashion fave.

Michael Stewart

To contrast the oversized top, Hadid wore something fitted and teeny below, and chose tight capri pants. The knee-length style already made a resurgence last summer, and thanks to Hadid’s latest outing, it likely will again this year.

Her Ballerina Accessories

Rocking balletcore, she pulled her hair in a sleek bun and tied it with a creamy scrunchie, like she was about to plié and pirouette in a mirrored dance studio. Carrie might disagree, but Hadid pulled the look off, especially since the ballet-inspired trend is only growing in popularity.

She doubled down on the trend with her choice of footwear: the “sneakerina.” Her choice, from Vivaia, were white sneakers with dainty satin ribbon laces.

It Wasn’t Her First Sneakerina Moment

The sneaker-ballet flat hybrid has been gaining traction in fashion, finding fans in the likes of Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski. But Hadid is currently the crossover style’s biggest influencer, already rocking the shoe twice. Earlier this month, she wore the same pair from Vivaia in black. This time, she styled the shoe with jeans, a trench, a turtleneck, and a croc-skin Hermès Birkin.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

If you want a pair for yourself, her shoes go for $129 and are available in four hues including a light blue and a ballerina pink.