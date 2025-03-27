Selena Gomez is broadening the horizons of method dressing. The trend of channeling a project’s themes via bold fashion choices was popularized by Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jenna Ortega during press tours in in 2024. They were all promoting movies, but Gomez is bringing the eye-catching style movement into the music world.

After the March 21 drop of her latest album, I Said I Love You First, which she co-released with her fiancé Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building actor has ditched her traditional old Hollywood-inspired glam in favor of lovey-dovey looks that scream romance. Her most recent ‘fit is perhaps the best example of the amorous makeover.

Selena’s Red-Hot Minidress

Even after two years with Blanco, Gomez is still very much in the honeymoon phase. If it weren’t obvious enough by the way she talks about her betrothed online, it’s definitely evident in her sartorial choices.

In between late night interviews and crashing Spring Breakers screenings to promote her new album, Gomez was spotted arriving a Rare Beauty event in New York City on March 26. She didn’t take the night off from promoting the new album completely, though, letting her outfit do the work for her.

While attending the event, Gomez wore the most romantic red ensemble that could easily double as a date night ‘fit.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez donned the red-hot minidress, from designer Magda Butrym, as she strolled into The Corner Store in SoHo. The crimson number featured a turtleneck neckline and a tight bodycon silhouette, though most of the dress was covered by the 32-year-old’s matching red wool blazer.

The mini hit just below her thighs, while the blazer stretched just the littlest bit farther past the dress hemline.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Rosettes Are Red

As if the fiery outfit wasn’t a nod to her love life (and her latest LP), the coquette accent featured on her garment certainly was.

In true Magda Butrym fashion, the dress boasted a huge rose detail around the bottom of the dress. The rosette was so large, it may as well have been its own separate skirt.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The mini also boasted a textured ruching detail around the hips to differentiate the bodycon top from the structured, floral bottom.

She completed the look with a pair of cherry red pumps, a matching red lip, and silver accessories.

Not Her First Rosette Rodeo

Gomez has been a longtime fan of Butrym’s designs. While attending the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in February, the former Disney star sported a similarly sweet minidress from the brand. Much like the red number, the bridal-coded garment featured a rose detail around the waist and boasted a high-cut neckline with a sleeveless design.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2023, Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in yet another spicy red Magda Butrym mini. Only this time, the dress was adorned with flower petals and boasted a strapless silhouette.