So far this year, “strawberry milk” nails are dominating the manicure world.

At the Golden Globes, Zendaya subtly announced her engagement to Tom Holland with her tips painted in the pastel pink hue. Anya Taylor-Joy also sported the color on her nails and paired them with a satin gown and monochromatic makeup to match.

Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian are other stars who have favored the sweet strawberry shade for their manicures. It’s essentially a neutral, after all — baby pink tends to go with practically everything. But if you’re the kind of nail girlie who prefers some art on your tips, incorporating a buzzy design is the move.

These days, dimensional “glass nails” are the chicest way to add mesmerizing dimension. Similarly, chrome manicures and more subtly glazed donut nails are always cool. Painting ribbons onto your pale pink set gives you coquette vibes, while 3D orchids can elevate the simple color to tropical heights.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, scroll through to find 10 unique nail art designs featuring the trendy “strawberry milk” shade.

1 Sheer Strawberry Glazed Donut Tips @dazzlinghaven Add a soft girl chromatic finish to any sheer pink polish for a gorgeous set of strawberry-tinted glazed donut nails. They stun no matter the occasion.

2 Baby Pink Aura Art @nailsxbellaelyse Make it look like your nails are glowing with sweetness by creating an aura manicure with pastel pink and milky white polish shades.

3 3D Mismatched Mani @brushedbyb_ Go for the chicest mismatched manicure with a different design on each tip — think crystal-clear 3D texture, strawberry-colored croc print, and pink aura art.

4 Rose Quartz Details @nailartistrybykylie Make your nails look as if they are rose quartz crystals by topping pale pink jelly polish with white marbled texture.

5 Bedazzled Strawberry Frenchies @emilyparrottnails Trade in your fave classic white Frenchies for pale strawberry-colored tips, then amp up the glam factor by adding glistening rhinestone studs all over.

6 Whimsical Orchid Adornments @mtnailedit Whether or not a beach day is in your future, these mermaidcore “strawberry milk” nails with 3D orchids bring all the carefree vibes to your mani.

7 Cool Girl Glass Nails @sansungnails For an otherworldly pink set, layer a silvery magnetic polish on top of a sheer strawberry-colored jelly lacquer. Voila: glass nails.

8 Coquette Ribbon Design @pearliepressed Still firmly in your coquette era? These pale pink “Pilates princess” nails feature colorful French tips, adorable ribbon art, and lovely little hearts.

9 High-Shine Pastel Pink Chrome @nailsideasmagazine Go for major high-shine with a set of pastel pink chrome nails. They have quintessential “strawberry milk” vibes with a cool girl twist.