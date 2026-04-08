Whoever said death and taxes were the only certainties in life clearly never booked a spring haircut. Every year, without fail, the second it hits 65 degrees, something in the air suggests that the only thing that pairs with a shorter hemline is shorter hair.

“Dramatic chops are definitely in — just ask Margot Robbie,” quips Matty Leadabrand, stylist at BENJAMIN Salon in New York. “That’s usually the case when it comes to spring, but this year, we’re feeling it more intensely as shorter haircuts are trending across the board.”

Case in point: bobs, lobs, and bixies (oh my!) are shaping up to be the styles of the season. The difference, though, isn’t just about the cuts themselves — which are softer and more lived-in — but in how people are choosing them. “Instead of celebrity references, more clients are bringing in AI-generated images of themselves with different hairstyles,” says Keita Maejima, stylist at BENJAMIN Salon in West Hollywood.

In other words, whether you’re looking for a subtle reset or to really test your chops, spring 2026 haircuts are no longer about guesswork. Ahead, eight cuts that make a refresh feel like an upgrade, not a risk.

1 Bubble Bixies Getty / Daniele Venturelli / Contributor The most requested cut of 2026? The bixie. The bob-pixie hybrid is “soft, effortless, and versatile,” as Jerome Lordet, owner of Jerome Lordet Salon in New York, puts it — which explains why it’s been popping up on Gracie Abrams, Jessie Buckley, and Zendaya. What to ask for: A rounded bixie with a textured finish and light layers — no harsh lines — keeping some length around the front and nape of the neck.

2 Ghost Layers Instagram / @tatemcrae The haircut equivalent of no-makeup makeup? Ghost layers, which are blended to the nines and hard to clock — until you realize your hair suddenly looks better. “Fewer layers help maintain surface shine, while internal texture creates movement,” says Maejima. “The emphasis has shifted from removing weight at the top to refining the mid-lengths and ends.” What to ask for: Long layers that start around the cheekbones or collarbones and add motion without thinning the ends.

3 Broken Bobs Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor “Bobs were very blunt and precise last year,” says Rogerio Cavalcante, owner of Second Floor Salon in New York. “Now, they’re more relaxed.” Enter the “broken bob,” which has internal texture paired with torn ends to remove heaviness. The result is a bob that moves — and one that actually looks better as it grows out. What to ask for: A bob with soft internal layering and broken-up ends that work with your natural hair texture.

4 See-Through Bangs Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Commitment issues usually come along with bangs, but the spring 2026 version feels like more of an accessory than a statement. “The trend has shifted to a softer, lived-in fringe,” says Lordet. “People want face-framing pieces that feel effortless, with wispy bangs that blend into the haircut instead of sitting on top as a separate piece.” What to ask for: An airy fringe with a feathered finish that blends into the rest of the haircut — nothing too dense or blunt.

5 Cloud Curls Getty / JMEnternational / Contributor This spring is all about embracing your natural texture — bedhead and all — and nowhere is that more apparent than with cloud curls. Full of airy volume, the effect is windswept, romantic, and plush (see: Olivia Dean). “For curls and coils, it’s all about working with the natural pattern instead of trying to control it too much,” says Cavalcante, pointing to rounded shapes that feel intentional yet effortless. What to ask for: A dry cut that follows your natural pattern with customized layering based on your curl density and shrinkage.

6 In-Between Lengths Instagram / @haileesteinfeld With lobs and bixies trending, grown-out, in-between lengths are finally getting their flowers. For a chop that’s long enough to pull back but short enough for easy styling, try something that falls just below the collarbone á la Hailee Steinfeld and Hailey Bieber. It’s easy, swingy, and very girl-next-door — and taps into the broader shift toward better shapes and healthier ends — what Cavalcante calls “refinement rather than reinvention.” What to ask for: A mid-length cut with minimal layers that grows out easily.

7 Baby Bangs Getty / Frazer Harrison / Staff Haircuts are going shorter this spring — and bangs are following suit. Baby bangs have cropped up on celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Ariana Grande, but in a chic, polished way that feels more Audrey Hepburn than rocker chick. “For those wanting to freshen up their fringe, the answer is to go shorter and more disconnected,” says Leadabrand, who calls it “the year of the baby bang.” What to ask for: An above-the-brow fringe with a piecey, separated finish.