For Hunger Games fans, the countdown to Sunrise on the Reaping is officially on. The highly anticipated prequel hits theaters Nov. 20, bringing audiences back to Panem for the story of Haymitch Abernathy and the 50th Hunger Games (with a Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson reunion to boot). Beauty lovers, however, have something to look forward to much sooner.

On Aug. 12, Stila is launching a limited-edition makeup collection inspired by the upcoming film, complete with character-inspired eyeshadows, Capitol-worthy pops of color, and a couple of new additions to the brand’s cult-favorite Stay All Day lineup. The collaboration will be available first on StilaCosmetics.com, Ulta.com, and TikTok Shop, before landing in Ulta stores on Oct. 16.

Stila taking on The Hunger Games probably wasn’t on your 2026 beauty bingo card, but the world of fantasy isn’t much of a stretch for the cosmetics brand. Since launching in 1994, it’s always had a whimsical streak, from the illustrated girls on the original packaging to the bold pigments and duochrome finishes that brought a sense of play to everyday makeup. Three decades later, that same idea is front and center.

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More than a year in the making, the Hunger Games collaboration began after the film’s Hair, Makeup, and Prosthetics Designer Natalie MacGowan Spencer specifically requested Stila products while developing the characters’ looks. From there, the brand worked closely with MacGowan Spencer and Lionsgate to create the collection, eventually bringing the finished result to the Berlin set for the film’s beauty team to experience firsthand. Even Suzanne Collins herself, the book’s author, got involved in the process, approving everything from the product names to the packaging.

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Given Stila’s long-standing reputation for all things eyes, it’s no surprise that they’re the main event once again. The Sunrise Eyes set ($59) features five travel-size Liqua-Play Eyeshadows, each inspired by a different character — Maysilee, Lenore Dove, Proserpina, Effie, and Mags — in finishes ranging from matte to high-sparkle. The packaging gets the collector treatment, too, with all five tucked inside a limited-edition tin stamped with the snake-and-songbird symbol, a motif throughout the collection.

There’s also All Fire, an eye duo inspired by the love story between Haymitch and Lenore Dove. It pairs a shimmering bronze Liqua-Play Eyeshadow with the brand-new Stay All Day Kajal Waterproof Gel Eye Liner Pencil in Black Smolder, a creamy black pencil that can be blended into a smoky finish before setting into place.

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Beyond the character-specific sets, the rest of the collection is divided into three distinct moods pulled from the film, with each product sold individually. Meadow Dream is the most romantic of the bunch, channeling the film’s meadow scenes with a warm, sunset-y palette of rose, copper, and gold across a Heaven’s Hue Highlighter ($30), Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner ($24), and sheer Honey Glow Balm ($25).

Pretty Striking is where things get a little more Effie Trinket-esque. There’s an electric blue InkWear Liquid Eye Liner ($26), rainbow Heaven’s Dew All Over Glimmer ($30), and the return of Stila’s Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Fiery ($25), a bright red that longtime Stila fans may recognize.

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Finally, Rebel Beauty tones things down with more understated, everyday shades — featuring a new matte Eye Shadow in the mauve-brown shade Fauna ($20) alongside the classic Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Labradorite ($25) and Huge Extreme Lash Mascara ($26).

Whether you’re sticking with the softer shades or going all in on cobalt liner and rainbow shimmer, there’s plenty here to shake up your routine. After all, Stila has always made a strong case for having a little more fun with makeup. And this season? The odds are certainly in your favor.