Come March, you can’t deny the immediate desire to lighten up your wardrobe, makeup techniques, and signature perfume for the upcoming spring and summer months. And this season, the girlies are all about embracing the “strawberry girl” aesthetic.

“Strawberry Girl” Spring

If you’re not familiar, the “strawberry girl” makeup trend is centered on berry-colored blush, glazed skin, and minimal lip colors with a fruity tint. Beyond the glamour, however, a “strawberry girl” is rooted in the coquette obsession, and generally leans towards adorable fruit motifs and a pink-red color palette.

To tap the trend for your fragrance collection, you can reach for a strawberry-scented perfume.

From an olfactory standpoint, strawberries are fruity, fresh, and generally quite sweet. When present in a perfume, the dewy berry adds a playfulness that’s youthful and fun. Aside from being juicy and deeply feminine by nature, a strawberry aroma is a truly nostalgic scent that evokes those carefree feelings of the warmer months.

11 Strawberry Perfumes

Whether you want a bit of those coquette vibes in your signature scent or simply long for fresher, warmer weather notes for your fragrance wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the buzziest strawberry perfumes.

1 The Sophisticated Strawberry Strawberry Letter Eau de Parfum PHLUR $99 See On PHLUR A fruity perfume that has an air of sophistication, Strawberry Letter is a dreamy combination of unexpected notes like plum nectar, red poppy flowers, apple blossom, Tonka bean, and (of course) fresh strawberry. While this recent drop happened to sell out within 24 hours of its initial launch, it should be in stock again soon (and we promise it’s well worth the wait).

2 The Romantic Red Scent Coach Love Eau de Parfum Ulta $112 See On Ulta Coach Love is romance personified, with notes of velvety red rose petals, the juice of wild strawberries, and ultra-smooth cedarwood.

3 The Sensual Dark Berry Aroma Burberry Her Elixir Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $180 See On Sephora An intensified take on the classic Burberry perfume, Her Elixir Intense is emboldened with the aromas of sensually dark berries, elegant jasmine, heated amber, and sumptuous vanilla.

4 The Sweet Strawberry Milk Le Monde Gourmand Fraise Fouettée Eau de Parfum $25 See On Amazon Soft, sweet, and truly embodying the coquette aesthetic, Fraise Fouettée smells of creamy strawberry milk, as notes of the fruit, coconut water, whipped sugar, and vanilla cream swirl around you.

5 The Gender-Neutral Strawberry strawberry eau de parfum Malin+Goetz $98 See On Malin+Goetz Strawberry from Malin+Goetz is a realistic — yet unexpected — take on the fruity note, and whisks your senses away to an earthy garden where strawberries grow wildly. Pink peppercorn, bergamot, jasmine petals, and warm musk aromas round out this unique perfume.

6 The Decadently Yummy Gourmand Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Noir Eau de Parfum Ulta $115 See On Ulta Seductively juicy and sensual, Viva La Juicy Noir is a strawberry perfume all grown up, with its dark berry note amplified by way of full-bodied gardenia petals and heated amber.

7 The Unique Cabincore Pick Cape Heartache Eau de Parfum Imaginary Authors $105 See On Imaginary Authors Inspired by outdoor adventures in the Pacific Northwest, Cape Heartache smells of pine and fir trees, vanilla leaf, and hints of strawberry, too.

8 The Sugary Strawberry Mist Strawberry Pound Cake Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works Strawberry Pound Cake is a sweet fragrance mist that smells exactly as it sounds: like a freshly-baked shortcake with delicious strawberries and smooth whipped cream.

9 The Beautifully Bold Berry Philosophy Amazing Grace Eau de Parfum Intense Ulta $79 See On Ulta An intensified version of the cult-loved perfume that came before it, Amazing Grace Intense is defined by the bold aromas of dark berries, rose absolute, and cloud-like musk.

10 The Luxurious Strawberry Scent Christian Louboutin Loubidoo Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $200 See On Nordstrom For a bit of added luxury, try Loubidoo — a joy-filled floral-fruity fragrance that smells of tangy strawberries, exotic mandarins, soft rose petals, and amber musk.

12 The Layer-Friendly Spray Demeter Fragrance Library Strawberry Ice Cream Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray $23.95 See On Amazon Made to wear solo or layered with your fave perfume (strawberry-filled or otherwise), Strawberry Ice Cream smells exactly like the tasty summertime treat.