Come March, you can’t deny the immediate desire to lighten up your wardrobe, makeup techniques, and signature perfume for the upcoming spring and summer months. And this season, the girlies are all about embracing the “strawberry girl” aesthetic.
To tap the trend for your fragrance collection, you can reach for a strawberry-scented perfume.
From an olfactory standpoint, strawberries are fruity, fresh, and generally quite sweet. When present in a perfume, the dewy berry adds a playfulness that’s youthful and fun. Aside from being juicy and deeply feminine by nature, a strawberry aroma is a truly nostalgic scent that evokes those carefree feelings of the warmer months.
11 Strawberry Perfumes
Whether you want a bit of those coquette vibes in your signature scent or simply long for fresher, warmer weather notes for your fragrance wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the buzziest strawberry perfumes.