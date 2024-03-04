Beauty

These 12 “Strawberry Girl” Perfumes Are A Coquette Dream

Move over, vanilla girlies.

Here are 11 strawberry-filled perfumes for the ultimate "strawberry girl" spring.
Le Monde Gourmand
Come March, you can’t deny the immediate desire to lighten up your wardrobe, makeup techniques, and signature perfume for the upcoming spring and summer months. And this season, the girlies are all about embracing the “strawberry girl” aesthetic.

If you’re not familiar, the “strawberry girl” makeup trend is centered on berry-colored blush, glazed skin, and minimal lip colors with a fruity tint. Beyond the glamour, however, a “strawberry girl” is rooted in the coquette obsession, and generally leans towards adorable fruit motifs and a pink-red color palette.

To tap the trend for your fragrance collection, you can reach for a strawberry-scented perfume.

From an olfactory standpoint, strawberries are fruity, fresh, and generally quite sweet. When present in a perfume, the dewy berry adds a playfulness that’s youthful and fun. Aside from being juicy and deeply feminine by nature, a strawberry aroma is a truly nostalgic scent that evokes those carefree feelings of the warmer months.

11 Strawberry Perfumes

Whether you want a bit of those coquette vibes in your signature scent or simply long for fresher, warmer weather notes for your fragrance wardrobe, keep scrolling to shop the buzziest strawberry perfumes.

The Sophisticated Strawberry

A fruity perfume that has an air of sophistication, Strawberry Letter is a dreamy combination of unexpected notes like plum nectar, red poppy flowers, apple blossom, Tonka bean, and (of course) fresh strawberry. While this recent drop happened to sell out within 24 hours of its initial launch, it should be in stock again soon (and we promise it’s well worth the wait).

The Romantic Red Scent

Coach Love is romance personified, with notes of velvety red rose petals, the juice of wild strawberries, and ultra-smooth cedarwood.

The Sensual Dark Berry Aroma

An intensified take on the classic Burberry perfume, Her Elixir Intense is emboldened with the aromas of sensually dark berries, elegant jasmine, heated amber, and sumptuous vanilla.

The Sweet Strawberry Milk

Soft, sweet, and truly embodying the coquette aesthetic, Fraise Fouettée smells of creamy strawberry milk, as notes of the fruit, coconut water, whipped sugar, and vanilla cream swirl around you.

The Gender-Neutral Strawberry

Strawberry from Malin+Goetz is a realistic — yet unexpected — take on the fruity note, and whisks your senses away to an earthy garden where strawberries grow wildly. Pink peppercorn, bergamot, jasmine petals, and warm musk aromas round out this unique perfume.

The Decadently Yummy Gourmand

Seductively juicy and sensual, Viva La Juicy Noir is a strawberry perfume all grown up, with its dark berry note amplified by way of full-bodied gardenia petals and heated amber.

The Unique Cabincore Pick

Inspired by outdoor adventures in the Pacific Northwest, Cape Heartache smells of pine and fir trees, vanilla leaf, and hints of strawberry, too.

The Sugary Strawberry Mist

Strawberry Pound Cake is a sweet fragrance mist that smells exactly as it sounds: like a freshly-baked shortcake with delicious strawberries and smooth whipped cream.

The Beautifully Bold Berry

An intensified version of the cult-loved perfume that came before it, Amazing Grace Intense is defined by the bold aromas of dark berries, rose absolute, and cloud-like musk.

The Luxurious Strawberry Scent

For a bit of added luxury, try Loubidoo — a joy-filled floral-fruity fragrance that smells of tangy strawberries, exotic mandarins, soft rose petals, and amber musk.

The Neroli-Infused Fragrance

Fruity Neroli is inspired by the Armani My Way Eau de Parfum ($155), which smells of neroli, blackcurrant, strawberry, white florals, and a comforting vanilla musk.

The Layer-Friendly Spray

Made to wear solo or layered with your fave perfume (strawberry-filled or otherwise), Strawberry Ice Cream smells exactly like the tasty summertime treat.