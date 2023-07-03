Summer is finally in full swing, and with it, colorful, fruit-filled nail art designs are being spotted on A-list celebs, influencers, and the total manicure obsessed alike. Hello, juicy watermelon tips, yummy peach-inspired hues, and adorable micro cherry manis à la Kourtney Kardashian.

As for what may be the most underrated nail art motif that adds a whole lot of sweetness for the warmer months? Strawberry nails. And while there are stunningly edgy ways to create some berry realism on your tips, for the most part, the red-hued treat is impossibly coquettish and effortlessly adorable.

ICYMI, similar to the phenomenon that was (and still is) cottagecore, the coquette aesthetic is all but taking over the trends across categories. In short, the precious pearl details, girlish frills, and pastel color palette is reminiscent of Bridgerton. Though moreover, the trend is centered on a youthful innocence that is often associated with Lana Del Rey’s debut album, Born To Die, along with Vladimir Nabokov’s polarizing 1955 novel, Lolita.

Whether or not you claim the Tumblr-era coquette aesthetic as your own — strawberry nail art is an easy way explore color, playful patterns, and even 3D details in a fresh new way. If you’re headed to the salon soon (or are a skilled at-home painter), here are 23 strawberry-filled manicure ideas to take you through summertime.

1 Soft Girl Strawberries For all of the coquette vibes this summer, this adorable strawberry set lined with tiny pearls is *it.*

2 Vintage Portraits These baroque-style strawberry portraits are truly tiny works of art (that immediately, I need in my life).

3 Reverse French Berries These bold nails painted by Zola Ganzorigt on Iris Apatow take the reverse French trend to creative new heights.

4 Pretty Pink Gingham French Tips Perfect for summertime picnics and beyond, these pink gingham Frenchies feature the sweetest red-hued berries.

5 Realistic 3D Berries For nails that look like strawberries IRL: These 3D nails are truly the blueprint.

6 Micro Strawberries For the mani minimalists, try some micro French tips with tiny strawberry details in lieu of a more eye-catching design.

7 Pretty Pink Drink For the Starbucks-obsessed, this Pink Drink-inspired set is beyond dreamy.

8 Girly Cottagecore Garden If you’re still all about the cottagecore vibes, this strawberry garden set will have you daydreaming of romantic countryside strolls.

9 Fruit Salad Frenchies Five fruits are better than one, IMO.

10 Chocolate Covered Treats For a bold manicure that’s reminiscent of Christina Aguilera’s NSFW set, these pop art tips are equal parts playful and flirtatious.

11 Sunshine Yellow Tips Tap butter yellow polish hues for a perfect summertime manicure.

12 Whimsical Wild Berry Art Giving those subtle vintage vibes, this set looks as if your nails were painted with watercolors in lieu of lacquers.

13 Sweet Strawberry Picnic Gingham print? Check. Polka dots? Check. Rhinestones? Check. 3D details? Check.

14 Juicy 3D Details These 3D nails look like yummy strawberry-flavored candy with their jelly-like texture.

15 Prettiest Pattern Red Frenchies were spotted on Hailey Bieber during the 2022 holiday season — though especially when paired with colorful berries, the mani gives summertime vibes instead.

16 Coquette Cuties 3D ribbon details have been spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian in recent months — which means this set is A-lister approved.

17 A Little Bit Cartoonish These cute strawberry nails sure do have a lot of personality.

18 Dainty Daisies Daisy nail art claims Hailey Bieber as a fan — and the adorable flower looks even more sweet with pretty berries.

19 Hello Kitty Happiness Take cues from Kim Kardashian and incorporate Hello Kitty art in your next manicure.

20 Real Berry Frenchies Taking French nails to new heights, these realistic strawberry nails work best on soft almond-shaped tips.

21 Upgraded Lip Gloss Nails These high-shine lip gloss nails are made all the more sweet with tiny painted berries.

22 Big ’90s Energy Nod to the nostalgic ’90s with this playful set.