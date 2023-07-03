As for what may be the most underrated nail art motif that adds a whole lot of sweetness for the warmer months? Strawberry nails. And while there are stunningly edgy ways to create some berry realism on your tips, for the most part, the red-hued treat is impossibly coquettish and effortlessly adorable.
ICYMI, similar to the phenomenon that was (and still is) cottagecore, the coquette aesthetic is all but taking over the trends across categories. In short, the precious pearl details, girlish frills, and pastel color palette is reminiscent of Bridgerton. Though moreover, the trend is centered on a youthful innocence that is often associated with Lana Del Rey’s debut album, Born To Die, along with Vladimir Nabokov’s polarizing 1955 novel, Lolita.
Whether or not you claim the Tumblr-era coquette aesthetic as your own — strawberry nail art is an easy way explore color, playful patterns, and even 3D details in a fresh new way. If you’re headed to the salon soon (or are a skilled at-home painter), here are 23 strawberry-filled manicure ideas to take you through summertime.